The Internet Is Going Crazy For Fast & Furious Family Memes

It’s been so subtly threaded throughout the entire 20-year history of the franchise that a lot of audiences may not have even picked up on it at all, but the overarching theme of Fast & Furious has always been family. Of course, you’d be forgiven for not noticing given the very infrequent references made to bonds and brotherhood, but it’s definitely there if you look hard enough and read between the lines.

Naturally, the global success of the ninth installment has seen the long-running adventures of Dominic Toretto and his extended roster of cohorts reach the zenith of the cultural conversation once again, and anyone with even a passing knowledge of internet culture will be fully aware that as soon as a movie, TV show or actor finds themselves capturing the zeitgeist, memes tend to follow swiftly afterwards.

Diesel may have made himself an easy target by spending two decades grumbling the world “FAMBLY” at almost every available opportunity, but as you can see from some of the choice selections below, that doesn’t make them any less hilarious.

The Vin Diesel memes are actually killing me, Fast & Furious is really the gift that keeps on giving pic.twitter.com/IEjX3buWlD — Luce 🌸 (@LucePlaysPS5) July 5, 2021

When is Vin Diesel being added to MK12?#Mortalkombat pic.twitter.com/UtXVEwcuKH — TQT Simps for Skarlet 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 (@TQT1995) July 4, 2021

Vin diesel memes is what's carrying 2021 pic.twitter.com/5h24Rnw9Rh — dhanush (@DhanushrenK) July 5, 2021

Vin Diesel in John Wick universe. pic.twitter.com/MATwe9FRnh — Shivam (@ShivamChatak) July 5, 2021

Vin Diesel V Megatron. Let's Go 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9Gci1Vhqs9 — Tom (@TomMCJL) July 5, 2021

“Thanos is strong but not as strong as family” : Vin Diesel pic.twitter.com/UgGGosmR4H — Shivam (@ShivamChatak) July 5, 2021

If Vin Diesel fought Loki in Avengers pic.twitter.com/3Ji5r9vZ8u — Shivam (@ShivamChatak) July 5, 2021

I am loving these Vin Diesel memes. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DkKmG3BStI — Harry Lichtman (@hslichtman) July 5, 2021

I’m just here for the Vin Diesel Family memes. pic.twitter.com/XSo3xnMmX9 — Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net (@Casshooole) July 5, 2021

Fast & Furious 9 Gallery 1 of 24

Click to skip













































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

I am very much loving that Vin Diesel saying “Family” is becoming such a popular meme. I can’t get enough of them. pic.twitter.com/GKA20SgnH8 — Chris Lee (@C_lee64) July 5, 2021

Not even the laws of physics can weigh family down. pic.twitter.com/zAgQBMDy2G — Dominic Toretto & Family (@DomAndFamily) July 5, 2021

These Vin Diesel memes are legendary pic.twitter.com/ILVoKinKRE — Mamba Lamba (@mambalambaa) July 5, 2021

These Vin Diesel memes are legendary pic.twitter.com/ILVoKinKRE — Mamba Lamba (@mambalambaa) July 5, 2021

“Poor Peter Parker. No mother, no father, no uncle. All alone” “He’s not alone” pic.twitter.com/kUpy7JB6V2 — Yassin (@YassinLNey) July 5, 2021

Top notch Vin Diesel “I got Family” meme #Loki pic.twitter.com/asZLO4rLRA — 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐲 ➐ (@MannyR___) July 5, 2021

All you need to do is pick any feature film or episodic series, throw Vin Diesel into the mix and you’ve got yourself the latest social media craze. You have to admire the ingenuity of the folks responsible, when everything from Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Transformers, John Wick and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice having been used as inspiration.

The constant references to family in Fast & Furious could become nauseating in any other property, but the whole thing is just so damn earnest and aware of its own absurdity that it’s the entire reason why the globetrotting blockbusters can get away with existing in their current and very much preposterous form.