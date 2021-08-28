Awesome Fan Poster Imagines Spider-Man And Doctor Strange As Men In Black

We came very close to the Men in Black franchise getting the most unexpected of crossovers when it looked for a while as though Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum’s Jump Street series would be venturing into sci-fi territory with the tantalizing MiB 23, but the project unfortunately ended up falling through the cracks and into the abyss of development hell.

Instead, we got the tedious Men in Black: International with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, proving once and for all that the chemistry between Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones was integral to the success of the brand, even if the movie’s infamously troubled production didn’t help matters in the slightest.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is also famous for its double acts, and the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer showed that Peter Parker and Doctor Strange are set to be the superhero saga’s next odd couple, even if rumors continue to abound that the Sorcerer Supreme isn’t who he says he is. A genius new fan poster from SPDRMNKYXXIII tied to one of the blockbuster’s major plot points imagines the comic book favorites stepping into the Men in Black mythology, which you can check out below.

Given that the spell to erase the knowledge of Peter Parker’s secret identity from the collective consciousness looks to be the catalyst for Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s multiversal madness, roping in the Men in Black for a spot of memory wiping isn’t the worst idea in the world, and the rights to the property just so happen to belong to Sony.