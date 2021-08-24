New Rumor Claims Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Debut Mephisto

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe has a new project releasing soon, and talk has turned to the potential debut of Mephisto. Of course, we’ve been through this twice already with WandaVision and Loki and nothing came of it on either occasion, but tipster Mikey Sutton is adamant that third time will mark the charm.

After the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer dropped yesterday, suspicions were instantly raised by Doctor Strange’s behavior in the footage. The Sorcerer Supreme is self-confident to the point of arrogance as we already know full well, but he’s never been so reckless as to completely disregard Wong’s advice, perform a dangerous spell at the request of a teenager and then f*ck it up as soon as he starts casting it.

Sutton was dead wrong about Mephisto appearing in WandaVision, though, but there’s at least a shred more evidence to support the theory in regards to No Way Home that Doctor Strange is an imposter. It looks like Tom Holland’s threequel takes the bare bones of its narrative from the controversial One More Day arc, where Spider-Man did indeed make a deal with the devil that involved people forgetting his real identity.

Another point of contention is that a direct translation of Mephisto would effectively bar Spider-Man: No Way Home from releasing in China due to the Satanic connections, and Sony simply aren’t going to let that fly. Sutton goes on to posit that we might be getting a new spin on the villain with a different name, perhaps even an amalgamation with Nightmare, who’s been rumored as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ big bad for years. We finally get the trailer are months of waiting, and all it’s done is generate ten times more questions and no answers.