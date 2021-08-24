Why Fans Are Suspicious Of Doctor Strange In Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer
The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is finally (officially) here, and to say it’s given fans a lot to chew over is putting it mildly. The Marvel fandom has had its collective minds blown by the many revelations featured in the trailer, including the return of Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and hints at Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx’s Electro and more. Plus, we saw a lot of footage of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. At least, it appears to be him.
The trailer reveals the movie’s inciting incident. Wishing he could go back to people not knowing his secret identity, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks the Sorcerer Supreme to perform a spell that’ll make the world forget he’s Spider-Man. Though Wong (Benedict Wong) warns him not to, an oddly laidback Strange decides to go ahead with it. But when Peter interrupts him during the spell, they accidentally unlock the multiverse and allow various villains to attack this Earth.
Here’s the thing that fans are questioning, though: Why would Strange agree to do this spell for Peter in the first place? Sure, he may have bent the rules for the greater good in Doctor Strange, but by Avengers: Infinity War Strange knew the importance of not messing with reality. For this reason, Marvel lovers are thinking that there could be a twist of some sort on its way, and maybe Strange is not all he seems…
What If…? is about to introduce a corrupted variant of Strange, so could Spider-Man 3 have an unexpected crossover with the Disney Plus show?
Here we go again. Other fans think Strange could be Mephisto in disguise, thanks to the movie’s plot being inspired by the “One More Day” comic book storyline and an intriguing “Devil in Disguise” placard glimpsed in the trailer.
Could it have been Strange all along?
Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to swing into cinemas on Dec. 17.