Green Goblin Pumpkin Bomb Spotted In Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

After endless months of waiting, we finally have the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home and it’s setting the internet on fire. The story will see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker having his life ruined by it being public knowledge that he’s Spider-Man, so in desperation, he turns to Doctor Strange for a magical solution.

Despite a warning from Wong, Strange’s spell seems to work and everyone forgets who Peter is, but it’s clear that there are going to be unforeseen consequences from beyond the multiverse. We saw a glimpse of Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, a lightning bolt that teases Electro, and, most excitingly of all, a shot of a pumpkin bomb rolling into frame.

And not just any pumpkin bomb. This design was straight out of Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man movie, meaning those rumors about Willem Dafoe making a comeback after two decades away are looking likely to be true. If so this would be huge news for the MCU, especially if this Norman Osborn sticks around to cause some havoc (Dark Avengers anyone?).

But before we fire up the Dafoe hype engine it’s worth remembering that James Franco’s Harry Osborn also used the tech in Spider-Man 3, so there’s an outside chance we could get him instead. I think that’s unlikely given the recent controversies involving Franco, but you never know. Alternatively, this could be a hint that we’ll see Hobgoblin, whose presence has long been mooted for the MCU.

Now that the cat’s out of the bag about what the film is actually about let’s hope we get a rush of new information on what’s coming this December. Despite all this excitement, there was still no sign of any alternative Spider-Men showing up, though conversely there’s no reason why Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield couldn’t be in the movie and they’re still keeping it under wraps.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 21, 2021.