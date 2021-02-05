Willem Dafoe Reportedly Spotted On Set For Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man 3 is now shooting in Atlanta, with Marvel doing their best to keep spoilers to a minimum by keeping filming under wraps and away from prying eyes. Nonetheless, a new report claims that an actor whose history with the Spidey franchise goes way back has been seen on set.

Previously, we’ve discovered that Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx were reprising their roles as Doctor Octopus and Electro. And now, it appears that Willem Dafoe is back as Green Goblin. The GWW is reporting that a trusted source – the same one who told them that Molina was involved in the production, prior to that being made official – has informed them that Dafoe has been spotted on the film’s set as of February 5th. The outlet notes that they weren’t given any additional information beyond that at this time, but it seems fair to assume that the star is once again playing Norman Osborn AKA the original Green Goblin.

This report backs up earlier claims from multiple sources that Dafoe was being hired to reprise his role, which he previously portrayed in 2002’s Spider-Man and its two sequels. Along with Molina, many fans would consider Dafoe’s Osborn to be the cream of the crop when it comes to Spidey villains, so it’s pretty exciting that he could be about to face off against Tom Holland’s Peter Parker – and potentially Andrew Garfield’s and Tobey Maguire’s again, too.

Leonardo DiCaprio Joins The MCU On Awesome Spider-Man 3 Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Assuming we can trust The GWW’s intel, then, it’s interesting that the three villains we know will be back all died in their original appearances. Then again, Foxx has revealed that he won’t be blue-skinned this time around as Electro, which suggests that these actors won’t be portraying the same exact characters they did before but doppelgängers from elsewhere in the multiverse. Similar to J.K. Simmons’ return as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Spider-Man 3 is on course to swing into theaters this December, and is shaping up to be one of the most exciting blockbusters in some time.