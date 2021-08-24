Fans Are Freaking Out Over Doc Ock’s Return In Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

With much anticipation, fans have finally had a chance to check out the newly released trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home and there is one appearance that has them freaking out.

This first trailer for the film shares quite a bit about the plot of the film but most importantly it confirms reports that Alred Molina will reprise his role as Dr. Otto Octavious or Doc Ock for short. It also seems as though this villain will play a substantial role in the film.

Shortly after this trailer dropped social media was packed with fans’ reactions, mostly about the return of Doc Ock, check them out below.

IM NEVER SHUTTING UP ABOUT THIS WHAT THE FUCKKKK #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/cryCDo4esP — larissa/sabine ⌖ hunter’s wife (real) (@MCUANAKlN) August 24, 2021

Even though I knew it was coming, and now I've seen it with my own eyes, part of me still can't believe this is happening. #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/9p5vNGDScx — Johnny "ChiGuy" Zaccari (@JohnnyZaccari) August 24, 2021

Doc Ock may have been the only returning villain showcased in the trailer, but there were plenty of hints at more to come. Throughout the trailer we saw a pumpkin bomb hinting at the Green Goblins’ return, lightning seemingly confirming reports that Electro is back, and fans are even going as far as to point out the sinister-looking sand that could be a hint of Sandman’s return.

While nothing has been reported or confirmed of the kind, it’s looking quite likely that a Sinister Six team could be the main villains for Spidey in the Spider-Man: No Way Home, but fans will need to wait for its December 21st, 2021 release to know for sure.