Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Reveals Appearance Of Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock

Marvel fans are rejoicing as the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home is here and it is giving fans their very first look at how Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock looks in his return for the first time since Spider-Man 2 in 2004.

The character’s appearance in the film is no surprise as Molina openly shared that he was participating in the film, however, given that his character picks up right after the events of the 2004 flick, it wasn’t clear how his character would be included.

It seems that Doc Ock will feature prominently in the film as the trailer suggest, and he is seen boasting his mechanical arms confirming that his character will remain the same as it was back in his first portrayal of the role.

While it is quite obvious given the events of the trailer, Doc Ock’s appearance confirms the multiversal aspects of the film connecting to the Sony Spider-Man movies and he wasn’t the only tease for more to come.

Electro from the Amazing Spiderman 2 played by Jamie Foxx has been confirmed previously, however, there was the appearance of a pumpkin bomb in this new trailer hinting that Norman Osborn’s Green Goblin portrayed by Willem Dafoe could appear within the film.

This hasn’t been confirmed though as neither of the previous Spider-Men Toby Maguire or Andrew Garfield has not been confirmed to return yet either. Fans will need to wait until they can see the film to finally know for sure who is returning, but future trailers could reveal more of the cast.

Spider-Man: No Way Home drops on Dec. 21, 2021.