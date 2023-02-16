If you still have reservations about The Mandalorian season 3 and how quickly it reunited Din Djarin with his ward Grogu, then this clip of Baby Yoda getting up to some Baby Yoda shenanigans will not only melt your heart but prove just how wrong you are.

We’re officially two weeks away from the next chapter in Mando’s journey on the small screens, so promo clips and TV spots are going to start pouring in at an astonishingly relentless pace. Today saw the release of a simple conversation between Djarin and Greef Karga, spoiled by a little mischievous troublemaker using the Force to swivel his chair around. He even Force-pulls a berry to his mouth, so I guess when you’re an ex-Jedi pupil in a world where the Order is all but destroyed, you get to have as much fun with your abilities as you want.

Baby Yoda initially became an internet sensation thanks to these very same adorable theatrics, and the fact that The Mandalorian is continuing to capitalize on it means the producers know exactly how to rope audiences in.

Fans worry that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni can’t keep up with the quality of previous seasons because the story is just going to grow stale, and The Book of Boba Fett‘s failings also reassert these doubts. Frankly, though, if the entire eight-episode run consists of Djarin picking up side quests in the galaxy and Baby Grogu being there to fill up the charm factor, then The Mandalorian will have been well worth it.

You can expect the first episode to premiere on March 1.