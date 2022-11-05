‘Back to the Future’ fans temporarily break the Elon Musk Twitter roast with the reminder that it’s November 5

Ah, the fifth of November, the day we celebrate Tilda Swinton’s birthday, Franklin D. Roosevelt’s election for a third term, and Google’s unveiling of the Android operating system.

Of course, with the exception of resident national treasure Tilda Swinton, these aren’t the reasons we celebrate today’s date at all; indeed, the timely announcement from legendary sci-fi scene partners Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd may just be in light of the 67th anniversary of Dr. Emmett Brown’s historic (take that as you will) discovery of time travel, and fans of the Back to the Future franchise are rolling up on Twitter at 88mph to celebrate.

It looks like the SYFY channel is celebrating in an official capacity with a marathon of the beloved trilogy.

It’s a #BackToTheFuture Marathon all day long on SYFY! Which Tannen gang would you choose to face if you encountered them in your time travels? pic.twitter.com/VAIX28i3Mn — SYFY (@SYFY) November 5, 2022

Apparently, nothing, and we mean nothing, that ever happens on Nov. 5 would replace the significance it holds for Back the Future fans.

Fireworks? Not for me. November 5th will always be the day that Doc invented Time Travel! #BackToTheFuture #Geek #TimeTravel pic.twitter.com/RxPXQAW7Wg — Mat Surtees 💚🇺🇦 (@SurteesMat) November 5, 2022

The flux capacitor market was never the same again.

Nov 5 1955 On this excat day was the date that Marty McFly was sent back in time by mistake in the Time Machine and Doc Brown invented the Flux Capacitor,making Time Travel possible.#backtothefuture #MichaelJFox #christopherlloyd #martymcfly #docbrown #movies #fluxcapacitor pic.twitter.com/rzBEXqwBkl — TIMELESS DeLorean Hire Northern Ireland (@Delorean05447) November 5, 2022

It may not have been history’s most glamorous moment, but at the same time, we’re close to positive that all the most impactful ones share such a distinct lack of socially-acceptable charm.

And to all a good gerrymandering of your parents’ marriage!

Back to the Future first warped into the hearts of audiences back in 1985, when Fox made his turn as protagonist Marty McFly, a teenager, who is a close friend of eccentric scientist Emmett Brown (Lloyd). Soon, their combined shenanigans wind up sending Marty 30 years into the past. After interfering with the meeting between his would-be parents, Marty finds himself in a particularly cruel race against time to make sure that his folks end up together, lest he and his siblings are erased from history forever.