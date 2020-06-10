Netflix Facing Backlash For Steamy New Fifty Shades-Style Drama

Another new movie is riding high on Netflix, and as is typical for such an occurrence, it made a splash on Twitter. 365 Dni, a steamy Polish drama that’s drawing comparisons to Fifty Shades of Grey, has had many people reacting strongly, but not always in a good way.

The movie’s plot sees a sales executive named Laura kidnapped by Massimo, the scion of a Sicilian mafia family, who declares that he’ll make her love him within a year. Much of the controversy revolves around the nature of the developing relationship, claiming that it glorifies Stockholm Syndrome, seeing a woman gradually fall in love with her abuser.

It’s also a little harder to swallow since Massimo is a thoroughly unlikable individual, a glorified mafia thug used to taking what he wants regardless of how willing the other participant is, and who thinks that simply declaring a woman to be his property is enough to make it so. Of course, Laura ends up falling for him, presumably because of him being so dark and brooding and sexy, leading to numerous sexually charged scenes. It’s not a scenario that everyone’s happy about, though.

#365dni please remember that there is a huge difference between fantasy and reality. If you are a guy, pls don't get any ideas. No girl wants to be kidnapped and made to fall in love. — Adiel de Villiers (@Adielie1) June 7, 2020

Finished that movie 365 Days… – the words “baby girl” make me want to rip my ears off

– Romanticizing Stockholm Syndrome👎🏽

-Laura should have died when she fell of the boat

-4 fashion montages sub par at best

-I hate blonde bobs

– 89 crappy songs Just watch porn

Rate:3/10 — 𝒮𝒶𝒷𝓇𝒾𝓃𝒶 The Teenage 𝓑𝓲𝓽𝓬𝓱 (@PinedaSabrina) June 10, 2020

Figured I’d see what the hype was about the movie 365 dni… & idk, it glorifies Stockholm syndrome and that’s just bizarre. Plus the ending sucks. — 𝒸𝒶𝒾𝓉𝓎 🌙🧚🏼‍♀️ (@___caityy) June 10, 2020

Watched 365 days. Basically it's an erotic porno that glorifies Stockholm Syndrome.#365dni — 🌺 (@mukundatweet) June 10, 2020

365 dni was a terrible movie that blatantly ripped off 50sog and romanticized stockholm sydrome and being captured what the fuck — sydney ᵇˡᵐ (@loveIettersonly) June 10, 2020

365 DNI is just two hours of glorifying stockholm syndrome — Carolina (@courvillec13) June 10, 2020

Netflix’s 365 DNI sparks backlash as sex scenes with kidnapper and victim accused of ‘romanticising Stockholm Syndrome’ https://t.co/AoIbeSW3J6 — ♡̷̷̷ninie nia (@ninie_ddadda) June 10, 2020

Oh cool. Massimo knows he can't just HAVE her. So he's giving her a CHANCE to fall in love with him. Post kidnapping. #365dni — Lucie B. (@theluciebee) June 10, 2020

I'm not mad at you. just wanted to clarify a situation. This thing glamorized rape and mysoginy.. so if you like it that's ok! Also it's not a bdsm movie, it's almost porn so… At least Christian asked Ana's consent and didn't kidnapped her. #365dni #fiftyshadesofgrey https://t.co/LaaA7W7VOv — Andy Cami (@AndyCami_) June 9, 2020

Watched 365 DNI bec of the noise it created. Can I just say that the movie IS TOO OVERRATED. I can only cringe over their lines, predictable story plot, and unrealistic twists. You know what it is called when u fall in love with ur kidnapper? Its Stockholm Syndrome. Not love sis — keemeenjeel (@kehmisme) April 25, 2020

Just finished #365Dni & while the sex scenes were great, the story itself just romanticizes kidnapping & a forced relationship. You basically just watch shawty get Stockholm syndrome 🥴 — CHAOTIC CAP ✨ (@alexamarie_x) June 8, 2020

Holy shit y’all@this is a goddamn horror movie. HE HAS A GIANT PICTURE IF HER ON HIS WALL WHEN HE KIDNAPS HER. #365dni — Ranchium&Co (@summerofsoaps) June 8, 2020

#365dni he kidnapped her & give her 365 days to fall in love with him. Thanks the good Lord he is a rich & handsome creep and not some broke, ugly dude, holding her in the basement. Bc that would be a whole, other story, wouldn´t it ?

So far.I cringe myself from scene to scene. — Nena (@watchesCanBey) June 7, 2020

While people’s concerns about glamorizing abuse are perfectly valid, it’s also important to remember that the purpose of fantasy is precisely that – it’s not real and so viewers can use its content to explore their own curiosities and desires in a way that doesn’t hurt anyone else. It’s entirely possible to be aroused by something while also being perfectly aware of how problematic its content is, with the loss of control being quite a common one, and people should feel free to indulge in it without guilt.

The main issue with 365 Dni is not so much the potentially troubling nature of the central relationship, but rather its appalling script, terrible ending and sex scenes being somewhat perfunctory, intended to be explicit rather than intimate, meaning what could have allowed viewers to connect with them even further is lost.