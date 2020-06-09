The Polish Fifty Shades Of Grey Has Been Dominating Netflix This Week

With nothing new coming to Netflix today, and the past few days having been pretty dry as well, users are no doubt exploring the vast library of content already available on the platform. And while you’d think that would mean recent additions like Inside Man, V For Vendetta, Zodiac or The Silence of the Lambs would be shooting up to the top of the charts, it’s actually a foreign film you’ve probably never heard of that’s sitting pretty at #1.

Yes, perched right at the top of Netflix’s list of Top 10 movies is 365 DNI. It’s also making a notable appearance in the Top 10 overall chart, sitting at #2. Clearly, it’s bringing in a lot of viewers, but why? And where did it come from?

Well, this Polish film hit the streaming site just a couple of days ago and though it’s pitched as a romantic drama, it’s basically the country’s equivalent of Fifty Shades of Grey. Which perhaps might explain its popularity. In fact, from what folks have said online, it makes the aforementioned movie look tame by comparison.

Plot-wise, the pic follows introverted sales director Laura, who goes to Italy to save her relationship only to end up being kidnapped and held hostage by the Sicilian mafia, where she’s given 1 year, or 365 days, to fall in love with a young member of the mafia family.

With a 3.8/10 on IMDb and only one review in on Rotten Tomatoes – which isn’t too favorable – it doesn’t exactly look like this is an awards-caliber movie. But then again, given its comparisons to Fifty Shades of Grey, that’s to be expected. It is, however, enticing many Netflix subscribers to check it out and seeing as how the next few days won’t be bringing too many new additions to the platform, either, 365 Dni might just find itself sitting at the top of the charts for a while yet.