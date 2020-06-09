Netflix Has No New Content Today, But Here’s 5 Recent Additions To Watch Instead

There is certainly no shortage of content to watch on Netflix, and the service has always been good at keeping new movies and shows flowing in so that subscribers don’t lose interest. That means nearly every day sees a drop from the platform that includes at least a few new things to check out. However, today marks one of the rare days when Netflix has nothing new to offer. Worry not, though, for June has already provided a smorgasbord of fantastic content that you can go watch right now, and here are five recently-added must-watch titles.

All 3 seasons of Hannibal dropped earlier this month, and though its low ratings led to cancellation on NBC, it garnered critical praise and a massive cult following. This psychological thriller series is based on the same titular character you may know and love from other films like The Silence of the Lambs (which is also on Netflix now) and follows his relationship with FBI special investigator Will Graham.

If you’re hoping for something a bit more light-hearted, meanwhile, it’s hard to go wrong with E.T. the Extraterrestrial. This Steven Spielberg mega-hit has kept the cute little alien a household name since it released in 1982. And, as if the movie isn’t adorable enough already, Spielberg claims it’s based on his own imaginary alien friend from childhood. Come on.

Elsewhere, people with twisted senses of humor will definitely want to take a look at the newly-added Seth Rogen comedy, Observe and Report. Though it received mixed reviews for its abrasive humor, it’s nevertheless a hilarious movie about a mall cop who will stop at nothing to take down a flasher.

If you’ve been following 13 Reasons Why through its ups and downs, you can finally wrap it up with the fourth and final season now available. This soapy teen drama deals with some heavy-handed stuff, and though it’s dropped in quality since the first run, fans should still enjoy seeing how the story ends.

Lastly, don’t forget that Twister has made a nice little comeback thanks to Netflix. The simple premise of this 90s disaster flick doesn’t keep it from being a good time for anyone who enjoys a bit of nostalgic chaos.

If none of those interest you, you can head through here to see everything releasing on all major platforms throughout the remainder of June, and as always, be sure to let us know what you’ll be streaming on Netflix today.