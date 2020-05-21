Netflix Adding 2 Beloved Movies In June That We’ve Been Missing

Content content content, it’s all about the content. Netflix never stop adding it, even in a pandemic. Though production on new media has ground to a halt, luckily for the service, there’s a mini-history’s worth of classics to mine.

Two immensely popular films of yesteryear will be among those made available to stream for American customers this June 1st – E.T. the Extra Terrestrial and The Silence of the Lambs. The pair have gone down as all-time greats in sci-fi and horror-thriller, respectively, and we’re very excited that they’re being added next month.

Some personal filler for you if you’re interested (actually, I don’t care if you aren’t, you’re getting it). I watched both of these for the first time in the last year. E.T. very recently, in fact. Honestly, I wasn’t overly enamored by Spielberg’s film. As a master of his profession who has hit many heights, you’d think E.T.’s reverential reputation signified a place with his best work. What I watched was an underwhelming bath of schmaltz and fluff. But then again, I’ve never been one for his sentimental streak.

The Silence of the Lambs on the other hand was a completely different story. Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins at the top of their games, unsettling camera work, subtle gender politics… Thumbs up from me. If you’ve been using your enforced staycation to fill gaps in your film knowledge (and you have Netflix), in just under 2 weeks you can check Hannibal Lecter’s theatrical debut off your list.

He’s all over Netflix at the moment come to think of it. Mads Mikkelsen’s take on the character is also arriving in the same month. Looks like all the serial killer you’ll ever need is streaming this summer. That and E.T.