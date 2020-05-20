Netflix Announces Over 95 New Movies/TV Shows For June
With the lockdown continuing for the time being, most of us are still looking to streaming services to provide new – or at least, new old – content to hoover up while we’re stuck indoors. If you’ve already watched most of what Netflix has to offer you in May, however, don’t worry, as the site has got you covered for the following month as well, as the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in June has now been revealed.
To begin with, brand new movies and TV shows that are arriving on the service over the course of next month include new episodes of Queer Eye, The Politician and Dating Around and highly anticipated films like Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, based-on-a-true-story drama Wasp Network, starring Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramirez and Ana de Armas, and comedy Eurovision, featuring Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Dan Stevens.
Of the old favorites you’ll want to check out again once they land on Netflix, June is bringing some classic family films like E.T., Casper and All Dogs Go To Heaven. On the other end of the scale, horror fans will be pleased to know that both The Silence of the Lambs and all three seasons of Hannibal are being made available, so you can enjoy tucking into some Hannibal Lecter content at your leisure (preferably with some fava beans and a nice chianti).
Check out the full list of new arrivals below:
June 1
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
June 2
Alone: Season 6
Fuller House: The Farewell Season (Netflix Original): Steph and Jimmy bring their new baby home to the Fuller residence.
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
True: Rainbow Rescue (Netflix Family): In this colorful animated show,8-year-old girl True and cat Bartleby venture to the other side of the Neverending Rainbow.
June 3
Killing Gunther
Lady Bird
Spelling the Dream (Netflix Documentary): Through four competitors, this documentary explores how how Indian Americans have ruled Scripps National Spelling Bee since 1999.
June 4
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga (Netflix Anime): Poisoned martial arts champion Baki faces fighters in China.
Can You Hear Me? (Netflix Original): Canadian series about three friends who look to each other for humor and hope.
June 5
13 Reasons Why: Season 4 (Netflix Original): The controversial series that began with a teenager’s suicide gets a final season.
Hannibal: Season 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime (Netflix Film): Édgar Ramírez stars as a career criminal who tries to commit the ultimate heist before the government cracks down on crime.
Queer Eye: Season 5 (Netflix Original): The Fab Five head to Philadelphia to make over a new crop of everyday heroes.
June 6
Queen of the South: Season 4
June 7
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (Netflix Original, weekly) Minjah’s award-winning comedy show about politics and culture returns.
June 8
Before I Fall
June 10
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
Lenox Hill (Netflix Documentary): A close look at the lives of four doctors who work at the renowned New York City hospital.
Middle Men
My Mister: Season 1
Reality Z (Netflix Original): In this suspenseful series, contestants on a Brazilian reality show must stay in a TV studio to evade a zombie apocalypse.
June 11
Pose: Season 2
June 12
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix Film): In the Spike Lee movie, four African American veterans return to Vietnam to search for their fallen squad leader (Chadwick Boseman) and buried treasure.
Dating Around: Season 2 (Netflix Original): The gorgeously shot reality show, where a single goes on a number of first dates before choosing someone to see again, continues in New Orleans.
F is for Family: Season 4 (Netflix Original): Bill Burr’s animated show returns with Bill making a name for himself in the hockey rink.
Jo Koy: In His Elements (Netflix Comedy): Filipino American comedian Koy showcases dancers, comedians and musicians in the Philippines.
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 (Netflix Family): The animated show returns with Kippo setting out to master her powers.
One Piece: Alabasta
One Piece: East Blue
One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
One Piece: Entering into the Grand Line
Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Netflix Family): Two Pokémon trainers have adventures at a Pokémon laboratory.
The Search (Netflix Original): A child vanishes from a Mexico City neighborhood and family secrets are revealed.
The Woods (Netflix Original): The Polish series adapted from Harlan Coben’s novel follows a prosecutor who learns that a body is found 25 years after his sister went missing.
June 13
Alexa & Katie Part 4 (Netflix Family): Best friends Alexa and Katie start their senior year of high school together.
How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6
Milea
June 14
Marcella: Season 3 (Netflix Original) Detective Marcella is living under a new identity in Belfast as a deep undercover operative.
June 15
Underdogs
June 16
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon
June 17
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 (Netflix Original): Comedian Gabriel Iglesias is back for Part 2 of his series as a high school teacher who helps underperforming students at his alma mater.
June 18
A Whisker Away (Netflix Anime): A girl turns into a cat to get closer to her crush in the second feature-length film from Studio Colorido.
The Order: Season 2 (Netflix Original): The fantasy series returns with the werewolves and dark magicians at odds in Belgrave University.
June 19
Babies: Part 2 (Netflix Documentary): The docu-series continues with more research about human development.
Father Soldier Son (Netflix Documentary): A military documentary about Sgt. 1st Class Brian Eisch, who was critically wounded in Afghanistan.
Feel the Beat (Netflix Film): Sofia Carson (“Descendants”) plays a disgraced Broadway actor who returns to her hometown to train a misfit group of young dancers.
Floor Is Lava (Netflix Original): Remember the game you played as a kid, when you’d avoid touching the ground? On this show, teams really navigate rooms flooded by lava.
Lost Bullet (Netflix Film): A convict car mechanic is recruited to upgrade police vehicles for high-speed chases.
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 (Netflix Original): After opening a bossa nova club in 1959, the ladies take on career challenges as they move on from recent tragedy.
One Way to Tomorrow (Netflix Film): When two strangers cross paths en route to Izmir, Turkey, they bond over their intertwined romantic pasts.
The Politician: Season 2 (Netflix Original): Payton (Ben Platt) sets his sights on the state senate in a race that includes double crosses and love triangles in the second season of Ryan Murphy’s series.
Rhyme Time Town (Netflix Family): Best friends navigate a fantastical place filled with adventure and nursery rhyme characters.
Wasp Network (Netflix Film): Penélope Cruz, Gael García Bernal, Ana de Armas and Edgar Ramírez star in the based-on-a-true-story film about Cuban spies in the ’90s.
June 21
Goldie
June 22
Dark Skies
June 23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix Comedy): Andre does stand-up in New Orleans in his first Netflix comedy special.
June 24
Athlete A (Netflix Documentary): Hear from IndyStar reporters and gymnasts involved in the investigative story about abusive doctor Larry Nassar.
Crazy Delicious (Netflix Original): A cooking competition where amateur chefs prepare dishes using ingredients from a magical edible forest.
Nobody Knows I’m Here (Netflix Film): A Chilean film about a former child singer who becomes a recluse until a woman enters his life and forces him to confront his past.
June 26
Amar y vivir (Netflix Original): A country boy returns from the military to unexpected tragedy that sends him to Bogotá, Colombia, where he meets an aspiring singer.
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix Film): Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Dan Stevens star in this campy comedy about the world’s biggest song contest.
Home Game (Netflix Documentary): A docu-series that explores unusual sports around the world, from voodoo wrestling to roller derby.
Straight Up
June 29
Bratz: The Movie
June 30
Adú (Netflix Film): Three stories take place on the border between Spain and Morocco.
BNA (Netflix Anime): A raccoon beastman seeks answers with the help of a wolf beastman.
George Lopez: We’ll Do It for Half (Netflix Comedy): Lopez makes his Netflix comedy special debut with a set filmed in San Francisco.
Unfortunately, there’s also a lot of quality content leaving the service in June as well. Mostly because these titles are being made exclusively available on other sites. For instance, Mad Men, Cheers, The Matrix films and Avengers: Infinity War will all be departing.
But that’s just the way it goes with Netflix – you gain some great stuff and you lose some great stuff. In the words of Thanos, it’s perfectly balanced, as all things should be.
Source: USA Today
