Netflix Announces Over 95 New Movies/TV Shows For June

With the lockdown continuing for the time being, most of us are still looking to streaming services to provide new – or at least, new old – content to hoover up while we’re stuck indoors. If you’ve already watched most of what Netflix has to offer you in May, however, don’t worry, as the site has got you covered for the following month as well, as the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in June has now been revealed.

To begin with, brand new movies and TV shows that are arriving on the service over the course of next month include new episodes of Queer Eye, The Politician and Dating Around and highly anticipated films like Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, based-on-a-true-story drama Wasp Network, starring Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramirez and Ana de Armas, and comedy Eurovision, featuring Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Dan Stevens.

Of the old favorites you’ll want to check out again once they land on Netflix, June is bringing some classic family films like E.T., Casper and All Dogs Go To Heaven. On the other end of the scale, horror fans will be pleased to know that both The Silence of the Lambs and all three seasons of Hannibal are being made available, so you can enjoy tucking into some Hannibal Lecter content at your leisure (preferably with some fava beans and a nice chianti).

Check out the full list of new arrivals below:

June 1 Act of Valor All Dogs Go to Heaven Bad News Bears Cape Fear Casper Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card Clueless Cocomelon: Season 1 E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial The Healer Inside Man Lust, Caution Observe and Report Priest Silence of the Lambs Starship Troopers The Boy The Car (1977) The Disaster Artist The Help The Lake House The Queen Twister V for Vendetta Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story West Side Story You Don’t Mess with the Zohan Zodiac

June 2 Alone: Season 6 Fuller House: The Farewell Season (Netflix Original): Steph and Jimmy bring their new baby home to the Fuller residence. Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1 True: Rainbow Rescue (Netflix Family): In this colorful animated show,8-year-old girl True and cat Bartleby venture to the other side of the Neverending Rainbow. June 3 Killing Gunther Lady Bird Spelling the Dream (Netflix Documentary): Through four competitors, this documentary explores how how Indian Americans have ruled Scripps National Spelling Bee since 1999. June 4 Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga (Netflix Anime): Poisoned martial arts champion Baki faces fighters in China. Can You Hear Me? (Netflix Original): Canadian series about three friends who look to each other for humor and hope. June 5 13 Reasons Why: Season 4 (Netflix Original): The controversial series that began with a teenager’s suicide gets a final season. Hannibal: Season 1-3 The Last Days of American Crime (Netflix Film): Édgar Ramírez stars as a career criminal who tries to commit the ultimate heist before the government cracks down on crime. Queer Eye: Season 5 (Netflix Original): The Fab Five head to Philadelphia to make over a new crop of everyday heroes. June 6 Queen of the South: Season 4 June 7 Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (Netflix Original, weekly) Minjah’s award-winning comedy show about politics and culture returns.

June 8 Before I Fall June 10 DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5 Lenox Hill (Netflix Documentary): A close look at the lives of four doctors who work at the renowned New York City hospital. Middle Men My Mister: Season 1 Reality Z (Netflix Original): In this suspenseful series, contestants on a Brazilian reality show must stay in a TV studio to evade a zombie apocalypse. June 11 Pose: Season 2 June 12 Da 5 Bloods (Netflix Film): In the Spike Lee movie, four African American veterans return to Vietnam to search for their fallen squad leader (Chadwick Boseman) and buried treasure. Dating Around: Season 2 (Netflix Original): The gorgeously shot reality show, where a single goes on a number of first dates before choosing someone to see again, continues in New Orleans. F is for Family: Season 4 (Netflix Original): Bill Burr’s animated show returns with Bill making a name for himself in the hockey rink. Jo Koy: In His Elements (Netflix Comedy): Filipino American comedian Koy showcases dancers, comedians and musicians in the Philippines. Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 (Netflix Family): The animated show returns with Kippo setting out to master her powers. One Piece: Alabasta One Piece: East Blue One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island One Piece: Entering into the Grand Line Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Netflix Family): Two Pokémon trainers have adventures at a Pokémon laboratory. The Search (Netflix Original): A child vanishes from a Mexico City neighborhood and family secrets are revealed. The Woods (Netflix Original): The Polish series adapted from Harlan Coben’s novel follows a prosecutor who learns that a body is found 25 years after his sister went missing. June 13 Alexa & Katie Part 4 (Netflix Family): Best friends Alexa and Katie start their senior year of high school together. How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6 Milea June 14 Marcella: Season 3 (Netflix Original) Detective Marcella is living under a new identity in Belfast as a deep undercover operative. June 15 Underdogs June 16 Baby Mama Charlie St. Cloud The Darkness Frost/Nixon June 17 An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 (Netflix Original): Comedian Gabriel Iglesias is back for Part 2 of his series as a high school teacher who helps underperforming students at his alma mater. June 18 A Whisker Away (Netflix Anime): A girl turns into a cat to get closer to her crush in the second feature-length film from Studio Colorido. The Order: Season 2 (Netflix Original): The fantasy series returns with the werewolves and dark magicians at odds in Belgrave University. June 19 Babies: Part 2 (Netflix Documentary): The docu-series continues with more research about human development. Father Soldier Son (Netflix Documentary): A military documentary about Sgt. 1st Class Brian Eisch, who was critically wounded in Afghanistan. Feel the Beat (Netflix Film): Sofia Carson (“Descendants”) plays a disgraced Broadway actor who returns to her hometown to train a misfit group of young dancers. Floor Is Lava (Netflix Original): Remember the game you played as a kid, when you’d avoid touching the ground? On this show, teams really navigate rooms flooded by lava. Lost Bullet (Netflix Film): A convict car mechanic is recruited to upgrade police vehicles for high-speed chases. Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 (Netflix Original): After opening a bossa nova club in 1959, the ladies take on career challenges as they move on from recent tragedy. One Way to Tomorrow (Netflix Film): When two strangers cross paths en route to Izmir, Turkey, they bond over their intertwined romantic pasts. The Politician: Season 2 (Netflix Original): Payton (Ben Platt) sets his sights on the state senate in a race that includes double crosses and love triangles in the second season of Ryan Murphy’s series. Rhyme Time Town (Netflix Family): Best friends navigate a fantastical place filled with adventure and nursery rhyme characters. Wasp Network (Netflix Film): Penélope Cruz, Gael García Bernal, Ana de Armas and Edgar Ramírez star in the based-on-a-true-story film about Cuban spies in the ’90s. June 21 Goldie June 22 Dark Skies June 23 Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix Comedy): Andre does stand-up in New Orleans in his first Netflix comedy special. June 24 Athlete A (Netflix Documentary): Hear from IndyStar reporters and gymnasts involved in the investigative story about abusive doctor Larry Nassar. Crazy Delicious (Netflix Original): A cooking competition where amateur chefs prepare dishes using ingredients from a magical edible forest. Nobody Knows I’m Here (Netflix Film): A Chilean film about a former child singer who becomes a recluse until a woman enters his life and forces him to confront his past. June 26 Amar y vivir (Netflix Original): A country boy returns from the military to unexpected tragedy that sends him to Bogotá, Colombia, where he meets an aspiring singer. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix Film): Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Dan Stevens star in this campy comedy about the world’s biggest song contest. Home Game (Netflix Documentary): A docu-series that explores unusual sports around the world, from voodoo wrestling to roller derby. Straight Up June 29 Bratz: The Movie June 30 Adú (Netflix Film): Three stories take place on the border between Spain and Morocco. BNA (Netflix Anime): A raccoon beastman seeks answers with the help of a wolf beastman. George Lopez: We’ll Do It for Half (Netflix Comedy): Lopez makes his Netflix comedy special debut with a set filmed in San Francisco.

Unfortunately, there’s also a lot of quality content leaving the service in June as well. Mostly because these titles are being made exclusively available on other sites. For instance, Mad Men, Cheers, The Matrix films and Avengers: Infinity War will all be departing.

But that’s just the way it goes with Netflix – you gain some great stuff and you lose some great stuff. In the words of Thanos, it’s perfectly balanced, as all things should be.