All 3 Seasons Of Hannibal Coming To Netflix Next Month

You may have noticed you’ve been spending a lot more time at home in the last 2 months than you were previously accustomed to. Can’t think why? Perhaps the creature comforts of home living were just too enticing to resist? Or perhaps it was the pandemic. Yeah, probably the pandemic.

One of the upshots of millions being stuck at home all the time has been an increase in streaming (people have to fill their days with something, after all). Of course, many will be Netflix subscribers and they’ll be able to stream a beloved hit TV series very soon.

From June 5th, the service will add all 3 seasons of Hannibal to their roster. The show is based on the same Thomas Harris novels that inspired The Silence of the Lambs, one of the most critically acclaimed films of all time, and taking Anthony Hopkins’ place as the eponymous serial killer is Mads Mikkelsen. What better recommendation could you ask for?

I’m not given to plugging titles for no reason, but I’ll gladly make an exception for this one. I haven’t watched Hannibal yet, but Mads Mikkelsen is an inspired bit of casting. He’s done his share of pay cheque jobs (Rogue One, Doctor Strange), but when he’s good (as in Casino Royale), he’s a terrific presence. If you’ve been looking to fill your additional free time, or you’ve got a TV-shaped vacancy, Hannibal looks well worth checking out.

Thinking of taking advantage of this Netflix news? Drop a comment below. Also, if you have seen Hannibal, is it worth watching? This whole article was based on the assumption that it is, but I could be completely misguided. Wouldn’t be the first time. Nor would it be the last.