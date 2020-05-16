Netflix has released the first clip for their new Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams comedy, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and it’s… something. The movie follows Ferrell and McAdams as aspiring musicians who get a chance to represent their country by competing in the world’s biggest song competition.

The clip features the leads in full-on Game of Thrones cosplay outfits and they’re on what looks like an island in Scandinavia captured by Ridley Scott, with lots of aerial shots, wintry landscapes and ocean waves. It’s actually more of a music video or perhaps an audition to appear in the Eurovision song contest than a clip from the film though, as the two sing passionately while playing on their matching red keyboards.

Of course, Ferrell has made a career of parodying different worlds. Whether it’s local newsmen in the ‘70s, Nascar, figure skating, politics or the fashion industry, he’s game for it. He’s even fully committed to making movies within a specific genre in the past, like telenovelas (Casa de mi Padre) and soap operas (A Deadly Adoption).

He appears to have done it again with Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, too. I know absolutely nothing about this world, as I’ve never seen Game of Thrones or any singing shows and I honestly had to Google what Eurovision was. And yet, I’m totally on board for this. Yes, Ferrell hasn’t made a great comedy in some time, but let the man do what he wants. He deserves it at this point in his career.

The real wildcard here is McAdams. One of her breakout roles was in a comedy, Mean Girls, but she hasn’t really done many of those since. She was terrific in the hilarious movie Game Night though, so perhaps that performance led her to seek more comedic parts?

In any case, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga arrives on Netflix on June 26th and the supporting cast includes Pierce Brosnan, Demi Lovato and Dan Stevens, with David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers) directing.