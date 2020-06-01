One Of Seth Rogen’s Most Overlooked Films Just Hit Netflix, And It’s Hilarious

Netflix has been doing a fantastic job at keeping everyone occupied and happy during the long and exhausting quarantine and isolation many of us have had to deal with since the beginning of the current pandemic. May upped the ante with its movies and shows, such as Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems, popular new comedies like The Wrong Missy and The Lovebirds, and even the full Back to the Future trilogy. Thankfully, June is shaping up to be yet another great month for Netflix content.

One film in particular, Observe and Report, drops today and is well worth a look for any fans of Seth Rogen‘s dry and sarcastic style of humor. This 2009 overlooked comedy follows a mall cop, Ronnie (Rogen), who will stop at nothing to catch a flasher who’s been causing great distress to female shoppers. It also features some other big names like Danny McBride, Aziz Ansari, Patton Oswalt and Anna Faris, ensuring there’s no shortage of comical genius to keep you laughing.

Observe and Report was a somewhat polarizing film upon release, mostly due to its controversial and caustic comedy, earning itself only a 51% on Rotten Tomatoes. Even so, critics were quick to point out that it offers plenty of hilarious moments despite clearly being made for a very specific sense of humor.

Of course, June will be seeing some other exciting drops, too, such as horror classic The Silence of the Lambs, Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extraterrestrial, and the fourth season of the extremely popular Netflix Original, 13 Reasons Why. You can click here to check out everything coming to Netflix and every other major streaming service throughout the remainder of the month. And as always, stay tuned for more updates on what to watch over the next few weeks.