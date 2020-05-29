Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max In June
Do you like lists? Well, here’s a doozy. Below is everything coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime in June 2020.
Though the summer sun is starting to beat down, most of us are still being encouraged to stay indoors for COVID-19 related reasons. It’s not much fun, but at the very least, there’s an absolute ton of stuff landing in June that should distract you from the call of the beach.
Of particular note is the newly launched HBO Max, which is trying to catch the eye of potential subscribers with a red-hot first month. There’s an excellent selection of movies coming on June 1st, with horror titles like An American Werewolf in London (still the best werewolf movie ever made), Final Destinations 1-4, From Dusk til Dawn and Lifeforce.
Later in the month, there are some more recent films showing up, including the critically acclaimed Ad Astra and Ford V. Ferrari. There’s also a bunch of neat TV shows landing, with the highlights being South Park seasons 1-13, the cool-looking second season of Doom Patrol and Adventure Time Distant Lands.
Beyond that, there’s really too much to summarize, with the combined offerings of all these networks representing tens of thousands of hours of entertainment. Perhaps the only real problem is that it’s fragmented across so many subscriptions and it’s unlikely that people will have access to them all.
But the flip-side to that is that competition theoretically makes for a better deal for the consumer, so let’s hope they keep trying to outdo one another in the quality of their exclusive programming and the cool movies they buy the rights to.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming next month:
June 1
Netflix
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
HBO Max
4th & Forever: Muck City, Season One
Adventures In Babysitting, 1987 (HBO)
Amelie, 2001 (HBO)
An American Werewolf in London, 1981 (HBO)
The American, 2010 (HBO)
Another Cinderella Story, 2008
Beautiful Girls, 1996 (HBO)
Black Beauty, 1994
Bridget Jones’s Baby, 2016
The Bucket List, 2007
Cabaret, 1972
The Champ, 1979
Chicago, 2002
A Cinderella Story, 2004
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011
Clash Of The Titans, 2010
Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003
Crash, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
Dreaming Of Joseph Lees, 1999 (HBO)
Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999
Dune, 1984 (HBO)
Elf, 2003
Enter The Dragon, 1973
Far and Away, 1992 (HBO)
Final Destination, 2000
Final Destination 2, 2003
Final Destination 3, 2006
The Final Destination, 2009
Firewall, 2006
Flipped, 2010
Forces of Nature, 1999 (HBO)
The Fountain, 2006 (HBO)
Frantic, 1988
From Dusk Til Dawn, 1996
Full Metal Jacket, 1987
Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro, 2018 (HBO)
The Good Son, 1993 (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
Hanna, 2011 (HBO)
Havana, 1990 (HBO)
He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)
Heaven Can Wait, 1978
Heidi, 2006
Hello Again, 1987 (HBO)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013
The Hunger, 1983
In Her Shoes, 2005 (HBO)
In Like Flint, 1967 (HBO)
The Iron Giant, 1999
It Takes Two, 1995
Juice, 1992
The Last Mimzy, 2007
License To Wed, 2007
Life, 1999 (HBO)
Lifeforce, 1985 (HBO)
Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)
Like Water For Chocolate, 1993 (HBO)
Looney Tunes: Back in Action, 2003
The Losers, 2010
Love Jones, 1997
Lucy, 2020 (HBO)
Magic Mike, 2012
McCabe and Mrs. Miller, 1971
Misery, 1990
Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, 2008 (HBO)
A Monster Calls, 2016 (HBO)
Mr. Wonderful, 1993 (HBO)
Must Love Dogs, 2005
My Dog Skip, 2000
Mystic River, 2003
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter, 1991
The Neverending Story, 1984
New York Minute, 2004
Nights In Rodanthe, 2008
No Reservations, 2007
Ordinary People, 1980
Our Man Flint, 1966 (HBO)
The Parallax View, 1974
Patch Adams, 1998 (HBO)
A Perfect World, 1993
Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro, 2017 (HBO)
Personal Best, 1982
Presumed Innocent, 1990
Ray, 2004 (HBO)
Richie Rich (Movie), 1994
Rosewood, 1997
Rugrats Go Wild, 2003
Running on Empty, 1988
Secondhand Lions, 2003
She’s The Man, 2006 (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, 2011 (HBO)
Space Cowboys, 2000
Speed Racer, 2008
Splendor in the Grass, 1961
The Stepfather, 1987 (HBO)
Summer Catch, 2001
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993
Tess, 1980 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
The Time Traveler’s Wife, 2009
Titanic, 1997
TMNT, 2007
Torch Song Trilogy, 1988
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997 (HBO)
Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures, 2000
U-571, 2000 (HBO)
U.S. Marshals, 1998
Unaccompanied Minors, 2006
Uncle Buck, 1989 (HBO)
Veronica Mars, 2014
Walking and Talking, 1996 (HBO)
We Are Marshall, 2006
Weird Science, 1985 (HBO)
When Harry Met Sally, 1989
Wild Wild West, 1999
Wonder, 2019 (HBO)
X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)
You’ve Got Mail, 1998
Hulu
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)
Press Your Luck: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
Match Game: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)
Children’s Hospital: Complete Series (Adult Swim)
Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Adult Swim)
10 Year Plan (2014)
4th Man Out (2015)
Above & Beyond (2014)
Almost Adults (2016)
Born to be Wild (2011)
Casino (1995)
Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)
Cliffhanger (1993)
Constantine (2005)
Dave (1993)
Digging for Fire (2015)
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)
Equilibrium (2002)
Fair Game (2010)
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
Futureworld (1976)
Grown Ups (2010)
Happily N’Ever After (2007)
Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)
Honey (2003)
Honey 2 (2011)
I Am Legend (2007)
I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
Incident at Loch Ness (2004)
Joyride (1997)
Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014)
Kingpin (1996)
Losing Isaiah (1995)
Meet Me In Montenegro (2014)
Meet the Fockers (2004)
Meet the Parents (2000)
Mo’ Money (1992)
My Girl (1991)
My Girl 2 (1994)
Nate and Hayes (1983)
October Sky (1999)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)
Sex Drive (2008)
The American President (1995)
The Cookout (2004)
The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)
The Pawnbroker (1964)
The Scout (1994)
The Tuxedo (2002)
The Wood (1999)
The X-Files (1998)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Trade (2007)
Treading Water (2013)
True Romance (Director’s Cut) (1993)
Undertow (2004)
Up in the Air (2009)
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007)
Women and Sometimes Men (2017)
Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)
Zardoz (1974)
Prime Video
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Fair Game
Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell
Futureworld
Grown Ups
How To Train Your Dragon
Incident At Loch Ness
Joyride
Kingpin
Nate And Hayes
Sex Drive
Shrek Forever After
The Cookout
The Natural
Trade
Wristcutters: A Love Story
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan
Air Warriors: Season 1
Annie Oakley: Season 1
Doc Martin: Season 1
Dragnet: Season 1
Finding Your Roots: Season 1
Forsyte Saga: Season 1
Growing up McGhee: Season 1
Liar: Season 1
Professor T: Season 1
Roadkill Garages: Season 1
Saints and Sinners: Season 1
Super Why: Season 1
SWV Reunited: Season 1
The Black Death: The World’s Most Devastating Plague
The L Word: Season 1
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1
The Saint: Season 1
Wackey Races: Season 1
Work in Progress: Season 1
June 2
Netflix
Alone: Season 6
Fuller House: The Farewell Season Netflix Original
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
True: Rainbow Rescue Netflix Family
HBO Max
Inside Carbonaro, Season One (TruTV)
Hulu
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)
June 3
Netflix
Lady Bird
Killing Gunther
Spelling the Dream Netflix Documentary
Prime Video
Takers
June 4
Netflix
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga Netflix Anime
Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu? Netflix Original
HBO Max
HBO First Look: The King of Staten Island (HBO)
We’re Here, Season Finale (HBO)
Hulu
Miss Snake Charmer (2020)
June 5
Netflix
13 Reasons Why: Season 4 Netflix Original
Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai Netflix Film
Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime Netflix Film
Queer Eye: Season 5 Netflix Original
Disney+
Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)
America’s Greatest Animals
Chasing the Equinox
Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)
Secrets of Wild India (S1)
The Greeks (s1)
Weird but True! (S1-2)
Wild Hawaii (S1)
Women of Impact: Changing the World
Be Our Chef – Season Finale “The Spectacular”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – “Visualization”
Disney Family Sundays – “101 Dalmations: Onesie”
One Day at Disney – “George Montano: Plasterer”
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – “Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor”
Disney Insider – “Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway”
HBO Max
Betty, Season Finale (HBO)
Hulu
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
Shirley (2020)
Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)
Prime Video
Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava – Amazon Original special
June 6
Netflix
Queen of the South: Season 4
HBO Max
Ad Astra, 2019 (HBO)
Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (HBO)
Hulu
The Appearance (2018)
June 7
Netflix
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 Netflix Original (New Episodes Weekly)
HBO Max
I May Destroy You, Series Premiere (HBO)
Hulu
Where’s Waldo?: Complete Season 1 (Dreamworks)
Prime Video
Equilibrium
June 8
Netflix
Before I Fall
Hulu
My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)
Radiant: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)
From Paris with Love (2010)
June 9
Hulu
The Best of The Bachelor: Series Premiere (ABC)
June 10
Netflix
Curon (Netflix Original)
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
Lenox Hill Netflix Documentary
Middle Men
My Mister: Season 1
Reality Z Netflix Original
HBO Max
Infinity Train, Season 2 Premiere
Hulu
Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 7 (OWN)
June 11
Netflix
Pose: Season 2
June 12
Netflix
Addicted to Life
Da 5 Bloods Netflix Film
Dating Around: Season 2 Netflix Original
F is For Family: Season 4 Netflix Original
Jo Koy: In His Elements Netflix Comedy Special
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 Netflix Family
One Piece: Alabasta
One Piece: East Blue
One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
One Piece: Entering Into the Grand Line
Pokémon Journeys: The Series Netflix Family
The Search Netflix Original
The Woods Netflix Original
Disney+
Mighty Med (S1-2)
The Liberty Story
The Story of the Animated Drawing
Walt & El Grupo
Artemis Fowl – Exclusive Movie Premiere
It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer – “The Surfing Corgi and Bee Dogs”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – “Score”
Disney Family Sundays – “Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss”
One Day at Disney – “Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative”
HBO Max
El asesino de los caprichos (AKA The Goya Murders), 2020 (HBO)
Hulu
Crossing Swords: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Into the Dark: Good Boy: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
Don’t: Series Premiere (ABC)
Intrigo: Samaria (2019)
Child’s Play (2019)
Awakenings (1990)
Fools Rush In (1997)
Poetic Justice (1993)
Seven Pounds (2008)
Prime Video
Child’s Play (2019)
Knives Out
June 13
Netflix
Alexa & Katie: Part 4 Netflix Family
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6
Milea
HBO Max
The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)
Hulu
Eye in the Skye (2015)
Dragonheart (1996)
Windtalkers (2002)
June 14
Netflix
Marcella: Season 3 Netflix Original
HBO Max
I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
Insecure, Season 4 Finale (HBO)
June 15
Netflix
Underdogs
Hulu
Pan (2015)
Breakup at a Wedding (2013)
Dustwalker (2020)
The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)
Prime Video
The U.S. vs. John Lennon
June 16
Netflix
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon
HBO Max
#GeorgeWashington, 2017
Age of Big Cats, Season One
Ancient Earth, Season One
Apocalypse: WWI, Season One
Big World in A Small Garden, 2016
The Celts: Blood, Iron & Sacrifice, Season One
Cornfield Shipwreck, 2019
The Daunting Fortress of Richard the Lionheart, 2019
David Attenborough’s Ant Mountain, 2016
David Attenbourough’s Light on Earth, 2016
DeBugged, 2018
Digits, Season One
Dragons & Damsels, 2019
Ebony: The Last Years of The Atlantic Slave Trade, 2016
Expedition: Black Sea Wrecks, Season One
First Man, 2017
Going Nuts: Tales from Squirrel World, 2019
Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo, 2019
The History of Food, Season One
Hurricane the Anatomy, Season One, 2018
Into the Lost Crystal Caves, 2016
Jason Silva: Transhumanism, 2016
King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis (Part 1 & Part 2), Season One
Knuckleball!, 2019
Leonardo: The Mystery of The Lost Portrait, 2018
Looney Tunes (Batch 2) (6/22), Season One
Man’s First Friend, 2018
Penguin Central, 2019
Pompeii: Disaster Street, 2020
Popeye (Batch 2) (6/22), Season One
Pyramids Builders: New Clues, 2019
Realm of the Volga, Season One
Sacred Spaces, Season One
Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer, Documentary Premiere (CNN)
Scanning the Pyramids, 2018
Science vs. Terrorism, Season One
The Secret Lives of Big Cats, Season One
Secret Life of Lakes, Season One
Secret Life Underground, Season One
Secrets of the Solar System, Season One
Space Probes!, Season One
Speed, Season One
Spies of War , Season One
Tales of Nature, Season One
Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat, 2020
Versailles Rediscovered: The Sun King’s Vanished Palace, 2019
Viking Women, Season One
Vitamania, 2018
Whale Wisdom, 2019
The Woodstock Bus, 2019
Hulu
Brockmire: Complete Season 4 (IFC)
Larry Crowne (2011)
June 17
Netflix
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 Netflix Original
June 18
Netflix
A Whisker Away Netflix Film
The Order: Season 2 Netflix Original
HBO Max
Summer Camp Island, Season 2 Premiere
Karma, Series Premiere
Hulu
Buffaloed (2020)
Crawl (2019)
Prime Video
Crawl
June 19
Netflix
Babies: Part 2 Netflix Documentary
Father Soldier Son Netflix Documentary
Feel the Beat Netflix Film
Floor is Lava Netflix Original
Lost Bullet Netflix Film
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 Netflix Original
One Way to Tomorrow Netflix Film
The Politician Netflix Original
Rhyme Time Town Netflix Family
Wasp Network Netflix Film
Disney+
101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)
Big Sur: Wild California
Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)
Schoolhouse Rock (S1)
Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Finale “Connections”
It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs”
Disney Family Sundays – “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles”
One Day at Disney – “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host”
HBO Max
Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Entre Nos: The Winners (HBO)
Bajo el mismo techo (AKA Under the Same Roof), 2020 (HBO)
Hulu
Love Victor: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Bean (1997)
Gigli (2003)
Hart’s War (2002)
La Bamba (1987)
Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)
Natural Born Killers (1994)
Out of Sight (1998)
The Peacemaker (1997)
Tears of the Sun (2003)
Zoom (2006)
Prime Video
7500 – Amazon Original movie
June 20
HBO Max
Ford V. Ferrari, 2020 (HBO)
June 21
Netflix
Goldie
HBO Max
Perry Mason, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Hulu
The Chi: Complete Season 3 (Showtime)
Prime Video
Life In Pieces: Seasons 1-4
June 22
Netflix
Dark Skies
HBO Max
Hard, Series Finale (HBO)
Hulu
Clemency (2019)
XX (2017)
June 23
Netflix
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything Netflix Comedy Special
June 24
Netflix
Athlete A Netflix Documentary
Crazy Delicious Netflix Original
Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe estoy aquí Netflix Film
HBO Max
South Park, Seasons 1-23
Transhood, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 25
HBO Max
Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO, Special Premiere
Doom Patrol, Season 2 Premiere
Esme & Roy, Season 2A Premiere
Search Party, Season 3 Premiere
Hulu
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (2020)
Charlie’s Angels (2019)
June 26
Netflix
Amar y vivir Netflix Original
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga Netflix Film
Home Game Netflix Documentary
Straight Up
Disney+
Avengers: Infinity War
Man in Space
Mars and Beyond
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Raven’s Home (S3)
Tarzan
Tarzan II
Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2
It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer – “Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs”
Disney Family Sundays – “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”
One Day at Disney – “Marc Smith: Story Artist”
HBO Max
Hormigas (AKA The Awakening of the Ants), 2020
Prime Video
Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 1 – Amazon Original series
June 27
HBO Max
Doctor Sleep (Director’s Cut), 2020 (HBO)
Prime Video
Guns Akimbo
June 28
HBO Max
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
June 29
Netflix
Bratz: The Movie
Hulu
Carrion (2020)
June 30
Netflix
Adú Netflix Film
BNA Netflix Anime
George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half Netflix Comedy Special
HBO Max
Welcome to Chechnya, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Hulu
The Gallows Act II (2019)
One For The Money (2012)
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)
6 Souls (2013)
That’s My Boy (2012)
Prime Video
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
One For The Money
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
The Gallows Act II
Where The Wild Things Are
