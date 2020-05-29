Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max In June

Do you like lists? Well, here’s a doozy. Below is everything coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime in June 2020.

Though the summer sun is starting to beat down, most of us are still being encouraged to stay indoors for COVID-19 related reasons. It’s not much fun, but at the very least, there’s an absolute ton of stuff landing in June that should distract you from the call of the beach.

Of particular note is the newly launched HBO Max, which is trying to catch the eye of potential subscribers with a red-hot first month. There’s an excellent selection of movies coming on June 1st, with horror titles like An American Werewolf in London (still the best werewolf movie ever made), Final Destinations 1-4, From Dusk til Dawn and Lifeforce.

Later in the month, there are some more recent films showing up, including the critically acclaimed Ad Astra and Ford V. Ferrari. There’s also a bunch of neat TV shows landing, with the highlights being South Park seasons 1-13, the cool-looking second season of Doom Patrol and Adventure Time Distant Lands.

Beyond that, there’s really too much to summarize, with the combined offerings of all these networks representing tens of thousands of hours of entertainment. Perhaps the only real problem is that it’s fragmented across so many subscriptions and it’s unlikely that people will have access to them all.

But the flip-side to that is that competition theoretically makes for a better deal for the consumer, so let’s hope they keep trying to outdo one another in the quality of their exclusive programming and the cool movies they buy the rights to.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming next month:

June 1

Netflix

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car (1977)

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

HBO Max

4th & Forever: Muck City, Season One

Adventures In Babysitting, 1987 (HBO)

Amelie, 2001 (HBO)

An American Werewolf in London, 1981 (HBO)

The American, 2010 (HBO)

Another Cinderella Story, 2008

Beautiful Girls, 1996 (HBO)

Black Beauty, 1994

Bridget Jones’s Baby, 2016

The Bucket List, 2007

Cabaret, 1972

The Champ, 1979

Chicago, 2002

A Cinderella Story, 2004

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011

Clash Of The Titans, 2010

Cradle 2 the Grave, 2003

Crash, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Doubt, 2008 (HBO)

Dreaming Of Joseph Lees, 1999 (HBO)

Drop Dead Gorgeous, 1999

Dune, 1984 (HBO)

Elf, 2003

Enter The Dragon, 1973

Far and Away, 1992 (HBO)

Final Destination, 2000

Final Destination 2, 2003

Final Destination 3, 2006

The Final Destination, 2009

Firewall, 2006

Flipped, 2010

Forces of Nature, 1999 (HBO)

The Fountain, 2006 (HBO)

Frantic, 1988

From Dusk Til Dawn, 1996

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Gente De Zona: En Letra De Otro, 2018 (HBO)

The Good Son, 1993 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

Hanna, 2011 (HBO)

Havana, 1990 (HBO)

He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)

Heaven Can Wait, 1978

Heidi, 2006

Hello Again, 1987 (HBO)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013

The Hunger, 1983

In Her Shoes, 2005 (HBO)

In Like Flint, 1967 (HBO)

The Iron Giant, 1999

It Takes Two, 1995

Juice, 1992

The Last Mimzy, 2007

License To Wed, 2007

Life, 1999 (HBO)

Lifeforce, 1985 (HBO)

Lights Out, 2016 (HBO)

Like Water For Chocolate, 1993 (HBO)

Looney Tunes: Back in Action, 2003

The Losers, 2010

Love Jones, 1997

Lucy, 2020 (HBO)

Magic Mike, 2012

McCabe and Mrs. Miller, 1971

Misery, 1990

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day, 2008 (HBO)

A Monster Calls, 2016 (HBO)

Mr. Wonderful, 1993 (HBO)

Must Love Dogs, 2005

My Dog Skip, 2000

Mystic River, 2003

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter, 1991

The Neverending Story, 1984

New York Minute, 2004

Nights In Rodanthe, 2008

No Reservations, 2007

Ordinary People, 1980

Our Man Flint, 1966 (HBO)

The Parallax View, 1974

Patch Adams, 1998 (HBO)

A Perfect World, 1993

Pedro Capo: En Letra Otro, 2017 (HBO)

Personal Best, 1982

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Ray, 2004 (HBO)

Richie Rich (Movie), 1994

Rosewood, 1997

Rugrats Go Wild, 2003

Running on Empty, 1988

Secondhand Lions, 2003

She’s The Man, 2006 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, 2011 (HBO)

Space Cowboys, 2000

Speed Racer, 2008

Splendor in the Grass, 1961

The Stepfather, 1987 (HBO)

Summer Catch, 2001

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 1990

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, 1991

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, 1993

Tess, 1980 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

The Time Traveler’s Wife, 2009

Titanic, 1997

TMNT, 2007

Torch Song Trilogy, 1988

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997 (HBO)

Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures, 2000

U-571, 2000 (HBO)

U.S. Marshals, 1998

Unaccompanied Minors, 2006

Uncle Buck, 1989 (HBO)

Veronica Mars, 2014

Walking and Talking, 1996 (HBO)

We Are Marshall, 2006

Weird Science, 1985 (HBO)

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Wild Wild West, 1999

Wonder, 2019 (HBO)

X-Men: First Class, 2011 (HBO)

You’ve Got Mail, 1998

Hulu

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Press Your Luck: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Match Game: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Children’s Hospital: Complete Series (Adult Swim)

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Adult Swim)

10 Year Plan (2014)

4th Man Out (2015)

Above & Beyond (2014)

Almost Adults (2016)

Born to be Wild (2011)

Casino (1995)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Constantine (2005)

Dave (1993)

Digging for Fire (2015)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Equilibrium (2002)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Grown Ups (2010)

Happily N’Ever After (2007)

Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)

Honey (2003)

Honey 2 (2011)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1997)

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014)

Kingpin (1996)

Losing Isaiah (1995)

Meet Me In Montenegro (2014)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Mo’ Money (1992)

My Girl (1991)

My Girl 2 (1994)

Nate and Hayes (1983)

October Sky (1999)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Sex Drive (2008)

The American President (1995)

The Cookout (2004)

The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Scout (1994)

The Tuxedo (2002)

The Wood (1999)

The X-Files (1998)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Trade (2007)

Treading Water (2013)

True Romance (Director’s Cut) (1993)

Undertow (2004)

Up in the Air (2009)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007)

Women and Sometimes Men (2017)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Zardoz (1974)

Prime Video

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Fair Game

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell

Futureworld

Grown Ups

How To Train Your Dragon

Incident At Loch Ness

Joyride

Kingpin

Nate And Hayes

Sex Drive

Shrek Forever After

The Cookout

The Natural

Trade

Wristcutters: A Love Story

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan

Air Warriors: Season 1

Annie Oakley: Season 1

Doc Martin: Season 1

Dragnet: Season 1

Finding Your Roots: Season 1

Forsyte Saga: Season 1

Growing up McGhee: Season 1

Liar: Season 1

Professor T: Season 1

Roadkill Garages: Season 1

Saints and Sinners: Season 1

Super Why: Season 1

SWV Reunited: Season 1

The Black Death: The World’s Most Devastating Plague

The L Word: Season 1

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1

The Saint: Season 1

Wackey Races: Season 1

Work in Progress: Season 1

June 2

Netflix

Alone: Season 6

Fuller House: The Farewell Season Netflix Original

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

True: Rainbow Rescue Netflix Family

HBO Max

Inside Carbonaro, Season One (TruTV)

Hulu

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

June 3

Netflix

Lady Bird

Killing Gunther

Spelling the Dream Netflix Documentary

Prime Video

Takers

June 4

Netflix

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga Netflix Anime

Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu? Netflix Original

HBO Max

HBO First Look: The King of Staten Island (HBO)

We’re Here, Season Finale (HBO)

Hulu

Miss Snake Charmer (2020)

June 5

Netflix

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 Netflix Original

Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai Netflix Film

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime Netflix Film

Queer Eye: Season 5 Netflix Original

Disney+

Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)

America’s Greatest Animals

Chasing the Equinox

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things (S1-2)

Secrets of Wild India (S1)

The Greeks (s1)

Weird but True! (S1-2)

Wild Hawaii (S1)

Women of Impact: Changing the World

Be Our Chef – Season Finale “The Spectacular”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – “Visualization”

Disney Family Sundays – “101 Dalmations: Onesie”

One Day at Disney – “George Montano: Plasterer”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – “Disaster Rescue Dogs & A Dog Mayor”

Disney Insider – “Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway”

HBO Max

Betty, Season Finale (HBO)

Hulu

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Shirley (2020)

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)

Prime Video

Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava – Amazon Original special

June 6

Netflix

Queen of the South: Season 4

HBO Max

Ad Astra, 2019 (HBO)

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (HBO)

Hulu

The Appearance (2018)

June 7

Netflix

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 Netflix Original (New Episodes Weekly)

HBO Max

I May Destroy You, Series Premiere (HBO)

Hulu

Where’s Waldo?: Complete Season 1 (Dreamworks)

Prime Video

Equilibrium

June 8

Netflix

Before I Fall

Hulu

My Absolute Boyfriend: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)

Radiant: Complete Season 1 (Rakuten)

From Paris with Love (2010)

June 9

Hulu

The Best of The Bachelor: Series Premiere (ABC)

June 10

Netflix

Curon (Netflix Original)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5

Lenox Hill Netflix Documentary

Middle Men

My Mister: Season 1

Reality Z Netflix Original

HBO Max

Infinity Train, Season 2 Premiere

Hulu

Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 7 (OWN)

June 11

Netflix

Pose: Season 2

June 12

Netflix

Addicted to Life

Da 5 Bloods Netflix Film

Dating Around: Season 2 Netflix Original

F is For Family: Season 4 Netflix Original

Jo Koy: In His Elements Netflix Comedy Special

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 Netflix Family

One Piece: Alabasta

One Piece: East Blue

One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

One Piece: Entering Into the Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series Netflix Family

The Search Netflix Original

The Woods Netflix Original

Disney+

Mighty Med (S1-2)

The Liberty Story

The Story of the Animated Drawing

Walt & El Grupo

Artemis Fowl – Exclusive Movie Premiere

It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer – “The Surfing Corgi and Bee Dogs”

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – “Score”

Disney Family Sundays – “Winnie the Pooh: Bag Toss”

One Day at Disney – “Scot Drake: Imagineering Creative”

HBO Max

El asesino de los caprichos (AKA The Goya Murders), 2020 (HBO)

Hulu

Crossing Swords: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Good Boy: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Don’t: Series Premiere (ABC)

Intrigo: Samaria (2019)

Child’s Play (2019)

Awakenings (1990)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Prime Video

Child’s Play (2019)

Knives Out

June 13

Netflix

Alexa & Katie: Part 4 Netflix Family

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6

Milea

HBO Max

The Good Liar, 2019 (HBO)

Hulu

Eye in the Skye (2015)

Dragonheart (1996)

Windtalkers (2002)

June 14

Netflix

Marcella: Season 3 Netflix Original

HBO Max

I Know This Much Is True, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

Insecure, Season 4 Finale (HBO)

June 15

Netflix

Underdogs

Hulu

Pan (2015)

Breakup at a Wedding (2013)

Dustwalker (2020)

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

Prime Video

The U.S. vs. John Lennon

June 16

Netflix

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

HBO Max

#GeorgeWashington, 2017

Age of Big Cats, Season One

Ancient Earth, Season One

Apocalypse: WWI, Season One

Big World in A Small Garden, 2016

The Celts: Blood, Iron & Sacrifice, Season One

Cornfield Shipwreck, 2019

The Daunting Fortress of Richard the Lionheart, 2019

David Attenborough’s Ant Mountain, 2016

David Attenbourough’s Light on Earth, 2016

DeBugged, 2018

Digits, Season One

Dragons & Damsels, 2019

Ebony: The Last Years of The Atlantic Slave Trade, 2016

Expedition: Black Sea Wrecks, Season One

First Man, 2017

Going Nuts: Tales from Squirrel World, 2019

Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of Apollo, 2019

The History of Food, Season One

Hurricane the Anatomy, Season One, 2018

Into the Lost Crystal Caves, 2016

Jason Silva: Transhumanism, 2016

King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis (Part 1 & Part 2), Season One

Knuckleball!, 2019

Leonardo: The Mystery of The Lost Portrait, 2018

Looney Tunes (Batch 2) (6/22), Season One

Man’s First Friend, 2018

Penguin Central, 2019

Pompeii: Disaster Street, 2020

Popeye (Batch 2) (6/22), Season One

Pyramids Builders: New Clues, 2019

Realm of the Volga, Season One

Sacred Spaces, Season One

Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer, Documentary Premiere (CNN)

Scanning the Pyramids, 2018

Science vs. Terrorism, Season One

The Secret Lives of Big Cats, Season One

Secret Life of Lakes, Season One

Secret Life Underground, Season One

Secrets of the Solar System, Season One

Space Probes!, Season One

Speed, Season One

Spies of War , Season One

Tales of Nature, Season One

Tsunamis: Facing a Global Threat, 2020

Versailles Rediscovered: The Sun King’s Vanished Palace, 2019

Viking Women, Season One

Vitamania, 2018

Whale Wisdom, 2019

The Woodstock Bus, 2019

Hulu

Brockmire: Complete Season 4 (IFC)

Larry Crowne (2011)

June 17

Netflix

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 Netflix Original

June 18

Netflix

A Whisker Away Netflix Film

The Order: Season 2 Netflix Original

HBO Max

Summer Camp Island, Season 2 Premiere

Karma, Series Premiere

Hulu

Buffaloed (2020)

Crawl (2019)

Prime Video

Crawl

June 19

Netflix

Babies: Part 2 Netflix Documentary

Father Soldier Son Netflix Documentary

Feel the Beat Netflix Film

Floor is Lava Netflix Original

Lost Bullet Netflix Film

Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 Netflix Original

One Way to Tomorrow Netflix Film

The Politician Netflix Original

Rhyme Time Town Netflix Family

Wasp Network Netflix Film

Disney+

101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)

Big Sur: Wild California

Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)

Schoolhouse Rock (S1)

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Finale “Connections”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – “Stunt Dogs & Water Rescue Dogs”

Disney Family Sundays – “Monsters, Inc. Water Bottles”

One Day at Disney – “Candice Valdez: Radio Disney Host”

HBO Max

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Entre Nos: The Winners (HBO)

Bajo el mismo techo (AKA Under the Same Roof), 2020 (HBO)

Hulu

Love Victor: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Bean (1997)

Gigli (2003)

Hart’s War (2002)

La Bamba (1987)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Out of Sight (1998)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

Zoom (2006)

Prime Video

7500 – Amazon Original movie

June 20

HBO Max

Ford V. Ferrari, 2020 (HBO)

June 21

Netflix

Goldie

HBO Max

Perry Mason, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Hulu

The Chi: Complete Season 3 (Showtime)

Prime Video

Life In Pieces: Seasons 1-4

June 22

Netflix

Dark Skies

HBO Max

Hard, Series Finale (HBO)

Hulu

Clemency (2019)

XX (2017)

June 23

Netflix

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything Netflix Comedy Special

June 24

Netflix

Athlete A Netflix Documentary

Crazy Delicious Netflix Original

Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe estoy aquí Netflix Film

HBO Max

South Park, Seasons 1-23

Transhood, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

June 25

HBO Max

Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO, Special Premiere

Doom Patrol, Season 2 Premiere

Esme & Roy, Season 2A Premiere

Search Party, Season 3 Premiere

Hulu

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (2020)

Charlie’s Angels (2019)

June 26

Netflix

Amar y vivir Netflix Original

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga Netflix Film

Home Game Netflix Documentary

Straight Up

Disney+

Avengers: Infinity War

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Raven’s Home (S3)

Tarzan

Tarzan II

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

It’s a Dog’s Life With Bill Farmer – “Detective Dogs & Truffle Hunting Dogs”

Disney Family Sundays – “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”

One Day at Disney – “Marc Smith: Story Artist”

HBO Max

Hormigas (AKA The Awakening of the Ants), 2020

Prime Video

Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 1 – Amazon Original series

June 27

HBO Max

Doctor Sleep (Director’s Cut), 2020 (HBO)

Prime Video

Guns Akimbo

June 28

HBO Max

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Docuseries Premiere (HBO)

June 29

Netflix

Bratz: The Movie

Hulu

Carrion (2020)

June 30

Netflix

Adú Netflix Film

BNA Netflix Anime

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half Netflix Comedy Special

HBO Max

Welcome to Chechnya, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Hulu

The Gallows Act II (2019)

One For The Money (2012)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

6 Souls (2013)

That’s My Boy (2012)

Prime Video

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

One For The Money

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

The Gallows Act II

Where The Wild Things Are