A Forgotten 90s Thriller Has Been Very Popular On Netflix This Week

Netflix is no stranger to classic movies. Just in the past few months alone the streaming service has dropped such beloved films as horror flick The Silence of the Lambs, the brilliantly fun Back to the Future trilogy, the adventurous Indiana Jones series, and the 80s mega-hit E.T. the Extraterrestrial. But the platform never plays it safe, always ensuring that subscribers have something new to look forward to all throughout any given month. And while June has already been off to a great start as a whole, one film in particular has unexpectedly popped up in Netflix’s Top 10 Movies list today and it’s the best kind of classic.

1996’s disaster flick Twister is currently hanging out at #10 on the list. Directed by Jan De Bont and starring Bill Paxton, Helen Hunt and Cary Elwes, Twister was the second-highest-grossing film of 1996 by earning itself a whopping $496 million at the worldwide box office, finding much love from audiences in the process.

The simple premise of storm chasers chasing down extraordinarily powerful twisters in Oklahoma might not sound super exciting by today’s standards, but the film’s special effects and incredible sense of tension blew viewers away when it was released. It’s also home to the now iconic “cow in a tornado” scene that’s been a global source of humor for two decades.

If Twister isn’t your cup of tea though, you can always check out some of the binge-worthy series that the platform added earlier today, as there’s enough there to keep you busy for the rest of the month or more. You can also head through here to see everything else that’s coming to Netflix and other major streaming services throughout the remainder of June. Suffice it to say, there’s much to look forward to.