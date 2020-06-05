Netflix Adds 3 New Movies And 4 New Shows Just In Time For The Weekend

Netflix isn’t letting up with the smorgasbord of new hit shows to keep you tuned in throughout the rest of the year. The beginning of May introduced the second season of the hit series Dead to Me and season 16 of the long-running Grey’s Anatomy, and the end of the month saw the platform drop the workplace comedy Space Force, reuniting The Office‘s Greg Daniels and Steve Carell. Now, June is shaping up to be another phenomenal 30 days of binge-watching, and today alone might just offer enough to keep you on the couch all month.

First of all, you’ll want to dive into all three seasons of the extremely well-received show Hannibal. Despite low ratings that led to its early cancellation, Hannibal was a massive hit with both fans and critics and earned itself a cult following. It tells the story of the fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter – you may know him from The Silence of the Lambs, also on Netflix now – and his relationship with FBI agent Will Graham. It stars Mads Mikkelsen as the titular character alongside Hugh Dancy and Laurence Fishburne.

Meanwhile, fans of soapy teenage drama can catch the final season of 13 Reasons Why. The show was a critical darling early on, but critics and viewers have lost interest following its unnecessary second season and messy writing. Still, if you’ve been watching it up until now, you’d might as well see how things wrap up.

Lastly, don’t forget to binge the fifth season of the endlessly fun Queer Eye and season 15 of the immensely popular Supernatural. It’s hard to decide where to start, isn’t it?

Here’s the full list of everything dropping on Netflix today:

Movies:

Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai

Merry Men 2: Another Mission

The Last Days of American Crime

TV Shows:

13 Reasons Why (Season 4)

Hannibal (Seasons 1-3)

Queer Eye (Season 5)

Supernatural (Season 15)

There’s so much awesome stuff to watch, so why not pop yourself a bag of popcorn and get started? As for the rest of June, you can head through here to see everything else coming to Netflix and every other major streaming service throughout the month.