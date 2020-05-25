Netflix Is Adding A Ton Of Great Horror Movies In June

Are you still feeling a little bummed out that almost all of the Tremors movies are leaving Netflix at the end of June? It’s a shame, to be sure, but rest assured that the streaming site won’t leave horror fans hanging, as they’re adding some great films that you won’t want to miss next month.

June 1st will be a huge day for the platform, as the long-awaited arrival of The Silence of the Lambs should bring in tons of viewers. The 1991 classic – based on the Thomas Harris novel of the same name – marks the second on-screen appearance of the infamous Hannibal Lecter, a brilliant but disturbed psychiatrist who’s been imprisoned after his cannibalistic serial killings. When another killer needs to be apprehended, the FBI consults Lecter to help them understand and track down the psychopath.

The Silence of the Lambs is a beloved and critically-acclaimed film that won Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay, so if you’ve never seen it before, you’re going to want to give it a look. And for lifelong fans of the horror classic, its inclusion will simply be a wonderful opportunity to rewatch an old favorite.

It won’t be the only movie you’ll want to keep an eye on, however, as 2007’s Zodiac will also be landing on Netflix on the same day. Directed by David Fincher, Zodiac recounts the manhunt of the Zodiac Killer, an infamous serial killer that taunted police and the press with cryptic letters and puzzles throughout the 60s and 70s. The film has been praised for its historical authenticity and was adored by critics upon release, so it’s very much worth a few hours of your time.

Other horror flicks joining these two classics on June 1st include Priest, The Car, The Boy and Cape Fear, and more content in the genre will drop throughout the remainder of the month, too, such as The Darkness and Dark Skies. Needless to say, if you’re a fan of scary movies, you’ve got plenty to look forward to throughout June.

Of course, horror films aren’t the only thing being added to Netflix next month, and you can click here to see everything that’s on the way. Suffice it to say, there’s lots to look forward to.