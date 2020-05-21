Almost Every Tremors Movie Is Leaving Netflix Next Month

The late 80s and all throughout the 90s provided introductions to some of cinema’s most beloved and long-running series. Major motion picture franchises like Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, and Home Alone have remained household names ever since, but they weren’t alone in their popularity at that time. There were plenty of other talked-about films that captivated audiences during the same era, but many of them have faded into relative obscurity since.

One such franchise, Tremors, is now six movies deep with a seventh on the way, yet despite its faithful cult following, it hasn’t been in the spotlight for decades. The first film in the story of Perfection, Nevada and its giant sand worm problem was an immense success when it released in early 1990 with high-profile stars like Kevin Bacon and Fred Ward. However, the second movie went straight-to-video, and though it was fairly well-received, it began a trend for the franchise – none of the four other sequels have ever seen a theater since.

Lucky for diehard fans, the whole collection has been on Netflix for a bit, giving us all a chance to catch up and see what all the fuss is about. Though the later efforts took a turn for the worse with B-movie acting and special effects, they’ve all managed to avoid being overwhelmingly lambasted by critics due to their consistent tone and generally adventurous nature. If you’re just looking for a fun time, you could do so much worse than this monster movie franchise.

New Tremors 7 Set Photos Reveal First Look At 3 From Hell Star Richard Brake 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Sadly, however, as of June 30th, Tremors, Tremors 2: Aftershocks, Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, and Tremors 5: Bloodlines will all be disappearing from Netflix, leaving only Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell. So, if you’re wanting to check out the films, you’ll want to do it quickly before the first five vanish from the platform.

The seventh entry, Tremors: Island Fury, is expected to release direct-to-video in October 2020.