New Bad Boys For Life Trailer Teases One Last Hurrah For The Series

To say that we’ve been waiting a long, long time for Bad Boys 3 would be to deal in wild understatement.

It’s going on 16 years since audiences last glimpsed Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s electric chemistry, leaving many to fear that 2003’s Bad Boys 2 really signaled the end of their buddy-cop shenanigans. But against all odds – delays, director dropouts… you name it – Bad Boys For Life has emerged blinking into the sunlight, ready to deliver a helping of cinematic nostalgia.

Set for release in January 2020, Sony has followed up on yesterday’s sneak peek with a truly explosive new preview of Bad Boys For Life, teasing fast cars, intense shootouts, and that signature energy between Smith and Lawrence’s detectives: Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett. It’s not too much of a stretch to say that their chemistry is the glue that’s held this franchise together after all these years, though whether it’s strong enough to generate box office receipts in 2020 – a full 17 years after the previous installment in the series – remains to be seen.

Story-wise, today’s electric trailer confirms that Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett are adjusting to new life obstacles; Burnett has risen through the ranks to become a police inspector, while Lowery is caught up in a mid-life crisis. Which may go some way to explaining the bullet-ridden Porsche speeding through the streets of Miami in today’s new-look trailer. Both men are said to be on the cusp of retirement when Bad Boys For Life begins, at which point they’re hauled back into action for one last job. That old chestnut.

Helmed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, Bad Boys For Life shoots for theaters on January 17th, 2020. Rounding out the cast for this one are Joe Pantoliano as Captain Howard, Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, Paola Nuñez, Charles Melton and Happy Anderson.