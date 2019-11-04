New Bad Boys For Life Promo Teases Tomorrow’s Trailer

High-octane action ensues in the latest teaser for Bad Boys For Life, Sony’s long-long-gestating sequel featuring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s fast-talking agents.

Embedded below, it signals perhaps the perfect primer for tomorrow’s trailer reveal, as we catch a glimpse of Smith and Lawrence speeding through the streets, before engaging in a suitably explosive firefight with a helicopter. It’s not quite Bayhem – the flavor of blockbuster action that defined the opening two installments in the Bad Boys series – but we’ll be damned if it’s not entertaining.

When, exactly, we can expect the full trailer to debut is another question entirely (9am PT is our best guess), but we’ll have a full play-by-play breakdown for you here as soon as it’s live. For now, though, you’ll have to make do with another 15-second sizzle reel heralding the return of Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.

They ain’t going nowhere… and for the longest time, it really looked like Bad Boys For Life was going nowhere. The journey to get this threequel onto the big screen has been characterized by false-starts and director dropouts, with Martin Lawrence even going so far as to accept defeat that Bad Boys 3 would remain trapped in development limbo duo to Smith’s stacked schedule. And yet, despite losing director Joe Carnahan at the 11th hour, the stars aligned, and Lawrence and Smith were able to slip back into their old battle suits as Miami’s most stylish detectives.

Helmed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, Bad Boys For Life shoots for theaters on January 17th, 2020. Rounding out the cast for this one are Joe Pantoliano as Captain Howard, Alexander Ludwig, former High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, Paola Nuñez, Charles Melton, and Happy Anderson of The Tick fame.