First Bad Boys For Life Trailer Promises A Thrilling Return

“We ride together, we die together… Bad Boys for life.”

Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are ready for action again, as Martin Lawrence and Will Smith have jumped back into the saddle for Bad Boys For Life, the third installment in the beloved franchise.

The fast-talking duo were last seen in Michael Bay’s Bad Boys sequel back in 2003, which might not’ve gone over as well as the original, but was still an enjoyable action romp. Their return has been a long time coming then, but the threequel is finally in production with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah calling the shots from behind the lens, after the creative pair replaced Joe Carnahan, who was originally set to helm.

Suffice it to say, it’s been a very, very long journey for Bad Boys For Life so far, but now, we finally have the first trailer and it promises a thrilling return for the franchise. Teasing that effortless chemistry between Smith and Lawrence, tons of over-the-top action set pieces and, of course, the instantly iconic theme song, this tantalizing look at the film has certainly whet our appetites and we can’t wait to see more.

As far as plot details go, there’s not much to dig into here, but a plot synopsis surfaced a while back which paints a better picture of what you can expect, and you can check it out down below:

The new installment centers on the Miami PD and its elite AMMO team’s attempt to take down Armando Armas (Scipio), head of a drug cartel. Armando is a cold-blooded killer with a vicious, taunting nature. He is committed to the work of the cartel and is dispatched by his mother to kill Mike (Smith).

Bad boys, bad boys, what you gonna do? What you gonna do when Bad Boys For Life finally shoots its way into theaters on January 17th, 2020? We’ll leave that one to you…