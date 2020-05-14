Bad Boys For Life Is Topping The Home Video Charts

There’s never been a better time to stay home and watch movies than right now. The spread of COVID-19 forced theaters across the country to shut down, leaving home entertainment as the only refuge for film lovers. And as for who’s leading the way in the home video charts, the top spot goes to 2020’s biggest movie.

Bad Boys For Life, which came out in early January, is number one according to DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group’s “Watched at Home Top 20” list for the week ending May 7th. The rating is based on both digital platforms and physical media. It does not, however, include subscription streaming services.

See below for the full list:

Bad Boys For Life Sonic the Hedgehog Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Jumanji: The Next Level The Gentlemen Dolittle The Call of the Wild 1917 Little Women Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn Underwater Like a Boss Bloodshot The Way Back Ip Man 4: The Finale Knives Out Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge Spies in Disguise Frozen II Fantasy Island

Honestly, with the way 2020 is going, Bad Boys For Life might end up remaining the most successful movie of the year. Hitting theaters 17 years after Bad Boys II, the third entry was shockingly good. Both Will Smith and Martin Lawrence easily slipped right back into their roles and the sequel features more practical set pieces as well as villains that actually have backstory and a connection to our buddy cop duo.

Audiences are clearly looking for an escape during the pandemic, too, which is why you see movies like Sonic the Hedgehog, Star Wars and Jumanji near the top of the charts. There was no doubt a curiosity to revisit something like Contagion early in the national crisis, but now, people would rather not have reminders it seems.

Bad Boys For Life gives you the feeling of so many great Will Smith summer blockbusters from years ago as well and if we’re being honest, we could all use a little nostalgia right about now.