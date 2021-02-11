Bam Margera Calls For Jackass 4 Boycott After He’s Fired From The Film

Over a decade after their last outing on the big screen, and seven years following spinoff Bad Grandpa, the gang is finally back together again, with shooting on Jackass 4 now well underway. Of course, the film was originally set to release in March of last year before the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way, and Johnny Knoxville and the rest of his group of loveable daredevils are now set to return to cinemas in September 2021.

We still don’t know too much about the movie, but the franchise has certainly been a profitable one for the folks at Paramount, bringing in close to half a billion dollars at the box office. That may not be enough to get someone like Kevin Feige or Kathleen Kennedy excited, but let’s not forget that the combined budgetary costs of the series is just over $50 million.

So, hopes are high for Jackass 4 then, but it seems that there’s some trouble brewing behind the scenes. MovieWeb reports star star Bam Margera shared a now-deleted video on social media where he revealed that he’s not going to be in the film and urged fans to boycott it.

“I’m not in ‘Jackass 4,’ and if anybody cares about me don’t go see their movie because I will make mine way f – – king radder if you just Venmo me a dollar,” he says. “I wrote them so many ideas, and if I’m not in the movie, and they use my ideas, how do you think that that’ll make me feel? ‘F*ck you Knoxville. F*ck you Spike. F*ck you Jeff. You f*ckers never cared about me, man.’

Paramount has yet to respond to the video and none of the cast or crew have commented either, so it’s unclear at the moment what may’ve happened behind the scenes and what led to this. But with the news quickly spreading, and fans getting pretty concerned about the stunt performer, we imagine it’ll only be a matter of time before an official statement is issued.

In any case, by the time Jackass 4 gets here in September, audiences will be craving the sort of irreverent escapism that the pic will provide, and we can only hope that Bam Margera is able to sort everything out with the team and find his way back into the gang’s good graces.