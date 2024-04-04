‘Bambi: The Reckoning’ release window, trailer, cast, and more

The minute it was announced that the unfathomable “Poohniverse” was being ushered in the realm of modern-day horror, spooky supporters were undoubtedly perplexed by the transformation of childhood characters becoming merciless villains. Perhaps the most shocking of them all, however, would be Bambi.

As if Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and its sequel weren’t horrifying enough, the horror community was set ablaze when it was revealed that Bambi would become a terrifying baddie in Bambi: The Reckoning. Initially announced back in 2022, the upcoming horror feature is set to present a sinister spin on the iconic narrative and instead showcases Bambi on the prowl and embarking on a murderous warpath for the hunter that killed his mother.

And with a recent teaser trailer dropping yesterday, gorehounds are now overwhelmingly intrigued by the upcoming horror installment. So, let’s dive in and explore everything we know about Bambi: The Reckoning thus far.

When is Bambi: The Reckoning scheduled to release?

With the teaser trailer being unveiled to the public yesterday, it makes perfect sense as to why film buffs are interested to learn when exactly the horror flick is set to release. At the current time of this writing, however, there is no exact release date given for the aforementioned movie. Instead, the teaser only revealed that the horror film was “coming soon,” although one would expect that with a teaser being dropped, we can surely expect Bambi: The Reckoning at some point later this year.

Is there a trailer?

As previously mentioned, a teaser trailer for the horror movie was released yesterday, but no official trailer has been unveiled to the public yet. Based on what we’ve seen in the teaser trailer, however, it’s definitely safe to assume that the upcoming feature will be chock-full of endless entertainment and blood-splattered slashery.

What is the plot?

Given the official synopsis about Bambi searching for the vengeful hunter that shot his mother, it’s clear that most of the movie’s runtime will center around those events. Seeing as Bambi is on the warpath, however, it’s fair to assume that a handful of other characters will be slaughtered if they dare to stand in the deer’s way.

Who’s in the cast?

Several cast members have already been revealed for the upcoming project — including Roxanne McKee (Game of Thrones), Nicola Wright (Top Secret!), Samira Mighty (Beauty and the Beast), and Alex Cooke (Blacklight). With a handful of these up-and-coming stars being included in the horror extravaganza, it’s clear that Jagged Edge Productions is looking to provide a fresh spin on the classic tale.