‘Barbie’ is on track to become Ryan Gosling’s biggest project and surpass the movie that nearly won him an Oscar

As Greta Gerwig’s Barbie continues to shatter records and redefine the modern-day art of cinema, the fantasy spectacle has proven to be a monumental project in the professional acting career of star Ryan Gosling. And while the movie hasn’t even been out for an entire week yet, it’s already on track to become Gosling’s biggest ever project — all while surpassing the film that nearly won him an Oscar back in 2017.

As per @FilmUpdates on Twitter, tonight’s screenings of Barbie are officially set to push the film forward as the most successful of Gosling’s unforgettable career. In doing so, Greta Gerwig’s cinematic masterpiece, which has already grossed over $400 million at the worldwide box office, is steadily on its way to surpassing La La Land, which grossed nearly $450 million during its box office run. In the aftermath of Damien Chazelle’s romantic tale, Gosling was nominated for an Academy Award — with many believing the film would be the project that defined his career… until now.

#Barbie will become the biggest film of Ryan Gosling’s career at the box-office tonight, surpassing ‘LA LA LAND.’ pic.twitter.com/cDzDO5FYsr — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 26, 2023

As moviegoers continue to flock in droves to theaters dressed head-to-toe in pink, Barbie is quickly solidifying its case as movie of the year. In addition, Gosling is currently riding a wave of praise and acclaim as critics and audiences alike commend his dedication to the role of Ken despite several harsh reactions from right-wing figures.

So while La La Land undoubtedly skyrocketed Gosling’s career and brought him close to Oscar gold, it’s duly worth noting that Gosling had an unforgettable experience while filming Barbie. Plus, who knows? Maybe he’ll even get nominated for an Oscar for Barbie next year.

Barbie is out in theaters now.