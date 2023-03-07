‘Barbie’ star teases that social media leaks have barely spoiled a thing

We’re four months out from Greta Gerwig’s high-profile Barbie , and despite more than a few viral social media leaks and a teaser trailer containing the perfect balance of aesthetic teases and uncanny energy, the ins and outs of just what this movie will be like is one big question mark.

Spearheaded by real-life Barbie and Ken dolls Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Gerwig’s film will follow the plight of the eponymous toy after she’s expelled from Barbieland for not being perfect. Now finding herself in the human world, Barbie sets off on a quest for inner happiness.

With a script from Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story, White Noise), it’s safe to expect one of the best pieces of writing we’ll see all year, and according to Ariana Greenblatt – who will appear in the movie in a yet-undisclosed role – we audiences have absolutely no idea what we’re in for.

In an interview with Collider, Greenblatt teased that the leaks and promo material we’ve seen so far are just the smallest tip of the Barbie iceberg, and that said iceberg happens to be an enormous stroke of genius.

“I am so excited for people to see everything that they just are not expecting, the people they aren’t expecting, the looks they are not expecting. From the leaks you’ve seen on Twitter and Instagram and everything is just the smallest little amount that you could possibly think of. Greta is so genius and she made this beautiful film. I’m so excited to be a part of it!”

Also appearing alongside Greenblatt, Robbie, and Gosling are Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel, with America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ritu Arya, and Rhea Perlman, with Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Ncuti Gatwa, and Hari Nef appearing as variations of Barbie and Ken; variants, if you will.

Barbie is set to release to theaters on July 21, where it will go toe-to-toe with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in what just might be the biggest, albeit most meme-worthy, box office battle of the year.