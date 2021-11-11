Batgirl Actress Leslie Grace Responds To Fan’s Crush On Twitter

Leslie Grace has been extremely busy lately between her singing career, acting roles, and her recent casting as the new Batgirl, but that didn’t stop her from taking the time to respond to a smitten fan on Twitter.

The tweet in question involves a video of an ostensibly young boy watching Grace on screen dancing with another man.

“What the world? That’s my girl. Nina is mine. She’s mines,” a boy’s voice says.

Grace responded to the obviously smitten young man and expressed how she felt about it.

“WHAT DA WORLD?!!!” 😂👏🏽♥️ this made my life https://t.co/ojStdq3WGG — Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace) November 10, 2021

No word yet on whether the two will ever get the chance to meet in person, but sounds like some years have to pass before that happens.

Batgirl has been getting some internet buzz for a few different reasons. One of the biggest is the news that Brendan Fraser, of George of the Jungle and The Mummy fame, is going to play a villain named Firefly in the movie.

Grace recently told Variety that her “brain broke” when she found out she was going to play Batgirl.

“It was an incredible moment. When I mean incredible, I mean the textbook definition of, I could not believe it. My brain actually broke when I got the news.”

Grace said she immediately got to work reading all the comics she could when she found out she was playing Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Commissioner Gordon.

“That was my first question—what do I read? I’m like, ‘Send me everything I need to learn.’ I just bought every comic and just starting asking so many questions.”

The actress said she wants younger fans of DC comics and movies to be inspired by her playing a Latina Batgirl.

She also said the role “validates the dreams of other people who look like me, who may feel it’s not an opportunity for them. I’m just really excited about every young girl who is going to see a Dominican Batichica and say, ‘I can do that.'”