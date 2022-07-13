‘Batgirl’ composer promises a ‘super exciting’ blend of nostalgia and newness

Even though we’ve got no idea when we can expect the movie to release, or even whether it’s sticking to HBO Max or being bumped up to a theatrical release in the same vein as Blue Beetle, we do know that Batgirl is coming to big or small screens bearing the weight of huge expectations.

Directorial duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have already proven their superhero chops by helming the first and last episodes of Ms. Marvel, while Leslie Grace has the opportunity to banish all memories of Batman & Robin‘s Barbara Gordon to the scrapheap when she places the fan favorite character front and center in her own solo project for the first time ever, with Batgirl having already spent years stuck in development hell.

That’s without even mentioning the curiously exciting returns of J.K. Simmons’ SnyderVerse alum Jim Gordon and Michael Keaton’s OG Caped Crusader, so it’s no surprise to hear composer Natalie Holt underline her excitement to ComicBook.

“I mean, it’s so cool. 1989 Batman is one of my favorites, and the fact that Michael Keaton is in it is just super exciting. I just spoke to Adil and Bilall, the directors, and they have just massive, masses of energy and enthusiasm, and they really like Loki. They contacted me after Loki aired, and just said, ‘We’ve got this project we’d love you to read.’ And it just led on from there. But yeah, it’s been fun.”

'Batgirl' director responds to criticism of the costume with Batman meme 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

We haven’t seen so much as a snippet of official footage from Batgirl so far, but hopefully that changes in the near future, when the end product is still tentatively penciled in for a 2022 debut.