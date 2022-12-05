‘Batgirl’ directors hoping the power of Brendan Fraser can save the scrapped DC blockbuster

Comic book fans around the world are still trying to wrap their heads around Warner Bros. Discovery canceling a $90 million blockbuster that was already shot and in the can as a cost-cutting measure, but Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are hoping the resurgent Brendan Fraser can lend them an assist.

The beloved actor played the villainous Firefly in the would-be HBO Max exclusive that nobody’s ever going to see unless something drastic changes, but a DC adaptation boasting an iconic hero, ties to the SnyderVerse via J.K. Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon, Michael Keaton’s returning Batman, and a potentially freshly-minted Academy Award winner in Fraser should The Whale deliver as expected sounds too good to turn down.

In fact, while speaking to the press at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, El Arbi admitted that Fraser winning the biggest acting prize in the business could prove to be a blessing in disguise for Batgirl.

“He is so, so talented. The way he played that character… It was one of the most memorable villains, so we’ll see. Maybe when he wins his Oscar they’ll want to show the movie.”

In news we couldn’t have possibly predicted, Fallah added that The Mummy icon is an all-round wonderful guy, one that they’d love to work with again.

“[Fraser] is the nicest guy I’ve ever met in my life. I never had an experience like that, the whole city was working with us to make it possible. I hope we can get back.”

Could Batgirl be brought back from the dead? We’re inclined to say no, but with James Gunn and Peter Safran now at the helm, it isn’t out of the question that the new co-CEOs could have a word or two in David Zaslav’s ear to make it happen.