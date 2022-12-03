DC fans ditch their calm and demand answers from James Gunn

James Gunn just stepped into his role at Warner Bros. Discovery. So fresh are his footsteps that no one has even had the time to sweep behind them. That doesn’t stop fans from power-driving him with a zillion questions and it all began with him sharing a poster of the Blue Beetle.

Blue Beetle is set to come out in August of 2023 but it began development in 2018 and filming finally wrapped in July of this year, a project Gunn had nothing at all to do with. However, he sure has put his stamp of approval on it by recently sharing a tweet that has literally set fans on both sides of the DC/MC aisle ablaze.

When “Elseworlds” began in December of 2018, it brought Green Arrow, Flash, and Supergirl together in a huge crossover event that lasted three episodes and took fans from Central City to Smallville, Kansas, and then to Gotham. Fans love the potential of a multitude of crossovers and they can see them coming now as Gunn can make the MCU and the DCU collide now that he’s a co-boss.

Can we expect a run of “elseworld” films finishing up some contracts and growing faith back in the brand before kicking off the cohesive universe y’all want to build? — Harold L. Stokes #HLSBets (@HaroldLStokes) December 3, 2022

As if he’s standing at a podium in a news conference, they fire the questions at him with ease, thinking he has everything mapped out and a full slate of plans. Of course, he’s done his research and he might have some great ideas. How fast he’s going to be implementing them is anyone’s guess, but the fans don’t have much patience. They want everything yesterday.

Please Mr @JamesGunn show us new flash trailer and your plans for DC upcoming movies, tv series and others projects!…when can we expect to hear about your upcoming plans have you already mapped out what’s happening in the DCEU or still a working progress? do keep us in the loop! — Ben Smith (@BenSmit49787810) December 3, 2022

One fan has a list like he’s sitting on Santa’s lap or something. It is Christmas after all, so fire away. Look at the list though. It’s wildly creative and varied. Plus, one of these things is not like the other! Young Justice is the only one created in this century.

Things i want the next 10 year plan for DC to have

Characters that i want @JamesGunn to bring to the #DCU #DC

1- Raven and Trigon

2- ReverseFlash played by @antonystarr

3- Zatana

4- the young justice pic.twitter.com/EStiMiGIIE — fahad (@jQnPpytjfw4rWX9) November 30, 2022

Batgirl was suddenly canceled in August of 2022 after expectations of the $90 million film was to hit HBO Max sometime this year. Early reviews weren’t very positive about the quality of it as it stood in comparison to other films being made, but that doesn’t stop fans from wanting to see it. Maybe Gunn can take it over and do the thing that he does best.

@JamesGunn do you have any plans for @lesliegrace batgirl since her movie was canceled? — BABA YAGA🦍 (@victor_obiagor) December 3, 2022

As the creator of Peacemaker, Gunn has confirmed that it will come out but no specific release date has been given. It would be interesting to see what direction he takes the series now that he’s the boss.

Did your new powers as DC's K.E.V.I.N. made you alter your ideas for Peacemaker Season 2, since now you can do whatever you want? — cardoso (@Cardoso) December 3, 2022

Gunn definitely has his hands full as he shares the top seat with Peter Safran and fields questions from millions of fans. Will the MC and DC worlds collide with an epic run of crossover events? Fans will just have to see, but for now, they have Blue Beetle to look forward to next year.