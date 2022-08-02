Following rumors being reported in major publications that the once-forthcoming Batgirl movie will be shelved, DC fans are being put through the wringer once again and voicing their concerns on social media.

The film’s supposed cancellation, which has yet to be officially confirmed by Warner Bros, reportedly occurred after the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — tested poorly with audiences, according to a report by the New York Post, as We Got This Covered previously reported.

The film was slated to boast a star-studded ensemble, including In The Heights actor Leslie Grace as the titular Barbara Gordon, AKA Batgirl; Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne, AKA Batman, from the Tim Burton duology; J.K. Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner Gordon from Zack Snyder’s Justice League; and Brendan Fraser as the main villain, Garfield Lynns, AKA Firefly.

One commentator remarked all those aforementioned actors “deserves better” than a last-minute cancellation.

“If the rumors about Batgirl’s cancelled release are true, there is absolutely no excuse for that.”

If the rumors about Batgirl’s cancelled release are true, there is absolutely no excuse for that.



Leslie Grace deserves better. Brendan Fraser deserves better. Michael Keaton deserves better. The fans deserve better.



Batgirl deserves better! pic.twitter.com/9YL8xtyXrN — Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) August 2, 2022

Many folks on Twitter simply refused, outright, to believe the rumor of Batgirl‘s cancellation.

BATGIRL isn’t shelved. Move along pic.twitter.com/xfwaDxnMAr — Batgirl Film News 🦇 (@BatgirlFilm) August 2, 2022

“They would not shelf [sic] a film thats done filming and in post production, lets be serious for ONE second,” one Twitter user wrote.

They would not shelf a film thats done filming and in post production, lets be serious for ONE second https://t.co/dPU5ldPNkF — CLOSED (@TheeDCstan) August 2, 2022

However, a slew of other entertainment reporters and publications, such as TheWrap, soon began seemingly corroborating the rumor.

Its real. Batgirl's been shut down, probably for good. I've never heard of a studio cancelling a completed movie before. pic.twitter.com/qlg4PpV5Gd — The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) August 2, 2022

IT'S TRUE#BATGIRL IS CANCELLED



JUST GOT THE CONFIRMATION FROM MY OWN SOURCES



VIDEO LATER TONIGHT AFTER I GO LIVE#DC #DCEU — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) August 2, 2022

Warner Bros. Discovery will not release "Batgirl," neither theatrically or on HBO MAX https://t.co/Zv4paZ1JJg — TheWrap (@TheWrap) August 2, 2022

“Batgirl,” the feature film adaptation of the DC Comics character, has been killed at Warner Bros.https://t.co/bGiI1L4VBR pic.twitter.com/GeQn1ETU09 — Variety (@Variety) August 2, 2022

‘Batgirl’ and ‘Scoob!: Holiday Haunt’ Scrapped at Warner Bros. Amid Cost-Savings Push https://t.co/sesgqFaA7c — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 2, 2022

Multiple DC fans also noticed Grace apparently deleted her Batgirl costume reveal on her Instagram page, according to fans’ reports. We tried to confirm this independently, but could not locate the archived original Batgirl costume post on Grace’s Instagram that was supposedly deleted.

— Leslie Grace has deleted her Batgirl Batsuit costume reveal.



This is a Nightmare. #SAVEBATGIRL pic.twitter.com/vH5nG3c0AG — Black Canary Updates (@BIackCanaryFilm) August 2, 2022

Leslie deleted the Batgirl costume reveal off her Instagram… I feel so bad for her — CLOSED (@TheeDCstan) August 2, 2022

LESLIE JUST UNPINNED THE BATGIRL PHOTO FROM HER INSTA SOMEONE HOLD ME pic.twitter.com/jmOoEfWHVc — Jaxon 🥀 (@xctionjaxon) August 2, 2022

Another fan was simply baffled at the fact that Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, whose stellar track record includes the likes of the acclaimed Bad Boys 3 and Ms. Marvel, would have their foray into DC world canceled. Meanwhile, DC’s The Flash, starring the legally troubled Ezra Miller, is still set for release.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah made BAD BOYS 3, which owned and which was one of the few hits of 2020, then made a BATGIRL movie with Leslie Grace in the lead and Michael Keaton returning as Batman, and then WB shelved it but also THE FLASH is still coming out. Okay! — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) August 2, 2022

WB: let’s scrap the Batgirl film with a promising young star, Michael Keaton Batman, & Brendan Fraiser as the villain but make absolutely no changes to a Flash film where are star is currently hiding from the police https://t.co/qFNmcPlmcj — Nicholas (@NicholasJLevi) August 2, 2022

Another fan’s assessment was that if Sony could have the gall to release the box office bomb Morbious to theaters, DC fans should see their Batgirl come to fruition.

If Sony can release Morbius, Warner Brothers Discovery can release Batgirl — JJ (@WildeePatrol) August 2, 2022

One commentator called the cancelation “disgraceful.”

Thinking about all the cast and crew whose time was wasted, $90 dollars tossed away on a film I heard was good. It’s disgraceful. Hope Adil and Bilall land a superhero feature at Marvel or Sony and that Leslie Grace gets another big role. #Batgirl — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) August 2, 2022

It seems that while Marvel movie fans have been feasting on a nearly endless buffet of films, DC movie fans have been comparatively starved for content, with fan favorite Henry Cavill as Superman never receiving a sequel to 2013’s Man of Steel, among other movies that never came to be. Batgirl appears to be the latest causality of the trend, in all likelihood the result of a recent regime change with the formation of the newly minted company, Warner Bros. Discovery.