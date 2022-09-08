‘Batgirl’ star says Brendan Fraser is ‘one of the kindest artists’ she’s ever met

The internet rejoiced when Brendan Fraser received a standing ovation at the 79th Venice Film Festival and, after everything the actor has gone through to get to where he is now, he deserves every last clap. Now, one of his Batgirl co-stars has chimed in to not just give their congratulations, but to say some kind words to this amazing actor.

Ivory Aquino, who would have played Alysia Yeoh in the canceled movie, quote tweeted the video of Fraser’s standing ovation, saying that she’s happy for the actor and noting that he’s “one of the kindest artists” she’s ever worked with.

Sooo happy for youuuu brendan🌟one of the kindest artists i’ve met on set🤍 https://t.co/90kEGNAnC3 — Ivory Aquino (@MsIvoryAquino) September 8, 2022

Both Aquino and Frase were cast in key roles in Batgirl, with Yeoh described as Barbara Gordon’s roommate and Fraser expected to chew some scenery as the villainous Firefly. Batgirl was meant to be Fraser’s big comeback and the actor received tons of fan support after it he revealed he’d been a victim of alleged sexual assault. But, as we all know, Warner Bros Discovery brought the hammer down and the whole film has now been permanently shelved.

But Fraser’s comeback is still on, as the a six-minute standing ovation for his performance on The Whale clearly left him emotional. Reports were that he even tried to leave early, though was convinced to stay after the sheer goodwill the audience sent his way. Things are looking for The Whale, which has received positive reviews from critics and sits at 84 percent on the Tomatometer. We can’t wait to see it.

The Whale will be released in theaters on December 9, 2022.