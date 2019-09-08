Batman Star Robert Pattinson And Captain America Actor Chris Evans Just Met Up

Future Batman actor Robert Pattinson and former Captain America star Chris Evans both had films screening at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, and it seems the occasion provided the perfect opportunity for the most fan-pleasing photo to hit the web this weekend.

The picture comes courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, who tweeted the image along with the following caption:

“Stop us if you’ve heard this one: Captain America and Batman walk into the same party…”

Of course, the TIFF appearances from each actor had little to do with the pair’s work in superhero cinema. On the one hand, Pattinson is earning plaudits for his turn opposite Willem Dafoe in The Lighthouse, the latest feature from The Witch director Robert Eggers. Evans, meanwhile, stars in the new Rian Johnson movie, Knives Out, which premiered yesterday to glowing reviews.

Evidently, Evans’ post-MCU career is getting off to a pretty strong start, even if his recent Netflix thriller The Red Sea Diving Resort wasn’t exactly a critical darling. Of course, we can never entirely rule out the possibility of Steve Rogers showing up in another Marvel project, be it in flashback or an alternate timeline, but for now, fans are pretty keen to see how Anthony Mackie will fare as his replacement.

As for Pattinson, the actor’s run in the DC franchise is only just getting started, though his recent casting as the Caped Crusader already has the fandom divided. You can judge for yourself if he’s the right fit for the role when The Batman hits theaters on June 25th, 2021. In the meantime, The Lighthouse is set for release on October 18th of this year, followed by Knives Out on November 27th.