Robert Pattinson Reveals How He’s Dealing With The Batman Hate

Ever since Robert Pattinson was confirmed as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ upcoming flick The Batman, the reaction from DC fans has been mixed. Younger viewers sound like they approve of the casting more than older ones, but those who don’t are quite vocal about their opinions online. The actor isn’t letting the negativity affect him, though, telling Variety the following:

“To be honest, it was less vitriolic than I was expecting. It’s much more fun when you’re an underdog. There’s no expectation of you.”

It’s true that the social media backlash hasn’t been as harsh as it’s been over some other recent casting decisions, but it’s still easy for a performer to let any negativity get to their head. It’s good to hear that Pattinson is embracing his underdog status, though. Hopefully, he’ll prove those haters wrong with a stellar performance onscreen that can provide the franchise with its leading man for years to come.

On the other hand, the 33-year-old isn’t exactly correct when he says there’s no expectation of him. Stepping into the role of Batman is a huge honor that puts him alongside all-time greats like Adam West, Michael Keaton and Christian Bale. This part has the potential to finally put him on the map for something other than Twilight. As such, there’s definitely a lot of pressure for the actor to exceed expectations, lest he end up like Val Kilmer.

Luckily for Pattinson though, his first venture wearing the cowl will be alongside plenty of other high-profile characters. The Batman is expected to feature more than six villains, some of whom are rumored to be portrayed by big stars. This will at least take some of the limelight off of the titular character, even though Robert doesn’t seem too worried about being able to master the role.