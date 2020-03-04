The Batman Director Reveals First Look At New Batmobile

While it may have split fans right down the middle, it was a smart move on the part of director Matt Reeves to release the first official look at Robert Pattinson in costume for The Batman last month. When it comes to blockbusters of this size and scale, there are always going to be set photos leaking onto the web, and Reeves getting the jump on that prevented the first glimpse of Pattinson under the cape and cowl being spoiled by low-res photos that could never do it justice.

Still, like we just mentioned, something as high-profile as The Batman is always going to be followed closely by paparazzi and while the production has done a pretty good job so far of keeping things under wraps, it’s only a matter of time before more leaks out. Perhaps sensing this, Reeves has gotten the jump on us again, taking to Twitter today to reveal our first look at the new Batmobile.

Seen in the gallery down below, it’s a lot different than any other iteration of the vehicle to have come before it and is sure to inspire just as much discussion as the Batsuit did.

Interesting, eh? Of course, with The Batman being set in Bruce Wayne’s second year protecting Gotham City, he’s still pretty early on in his superhero career. And we’ve already heard he’ll be getting an upgraded suit before the end of the movie, so the same might go for his Batmobile as well.

Even if not, though, we’re definitely intrigued and excited by this wildly different new take on the iconic vehicle and can’t wait to see it in all its glory up on the big screen when the film swoops into theaters on June 25th, 2021.