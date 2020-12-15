Batman Will Drop An F-Bomb In Justice League Snyder Cut

Everyone knows that a PG-13 movie is allowed to drop one F-bomb in adherence to MPAA regulations, but a lot of them don’t even bother. And when they do, it sometimes feels very forced and unnatural, as if the filmmakers are only doing it because they can.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t averse to the odd use of the word ‘sh*t’ every now and again, but so far, Kevin Feige is adamant that that’s as coarse as it gets. Hopefully things change when Samuel L. Jackson headlines Disney Plus’ Secret Invasion, though, because we’ve been waiting twelve years to hear Nick Fury call someone a motherf*cker.

Hugh Jackman’s brief cameo in X-Men: First Class, meanwhile, was arguably the best use of the solitary F-bomb in a PG-13 comic book blockbuster, while Tye Sheridan’s threat in the third act of Dark Phoenix came across as laughable. Furthermore, with the exception of the R-rated Birds of Prey, the DCEU has largely opted against the mandated F-bomb, but Zack Snyder revealed that not only is his new version of Justice League shaping up to get slapped with a hard R, but Ben Affleck will be the first actor in live-action to give Bruce Wayne a potty mouth.

“There’s one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb. Cyborg is not too happy with what’s going on with his life before he meets the Justice League, and he tends to speak his mind. And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half. So the rating would be due to violence and profanity, probably both.”

There are literally any number of scenarios that could force a billionaire masquerading as a nocturnal vigilante to swear, but knowing Zack Snyder, it’ll be designed to elicit the best possible reaction from the fans. Hearing Affleck’s grizzled Caped Crusader tell one of his enemies in Justice League that he’s the f*cking Batman would be something to behold, but more than likely it’ll come from his exasperation at trying to unite a team of superpowered misfits in order to save the world.