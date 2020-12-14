Secret Invasion TV Show Will Reportedly Feature Several Avengers

Following the conclusion of Captain Marvel, along with Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s mid-credits scene, there was a lot of speculation that an adaptation of comic book arc Secret Invasion would be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next major crossover event. And while it’ll still be an epic saga, the story is now set to unfold exclusively on Disney Plus with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury positioned at the forefront and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos along for the ride.

The idea of two actors as talented as Jackson and Mendelsohn starring in a sci-fi superhero show focused on shape-shifting aliens sounds phenomenal, with the duo generating plenty of chemistry during their brief interactions in Captain Marvel. The basic thrust of the eight-issue limited series followed the residents of the Marvel universe slowly discovering that a number of them have been secretly replaced by Skrulls, with the infiltration having been underway for years.

Presumably, the Disney Plus series will stick to the basic template, which opens the door to an almost unlimited number of potential cameos. In fact, insider Daniel Richtman claims that several of the Avengers will appear during Secret Invasion, which should be filed in the drawer marked ‘obvious,’ but unfortunately, he doesn’t offer up any specific names. There’s no timeline for production as of yet, either, though the smart money is on Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers dropping by for at least one episode.

After all, she’s got a close connection to both Fury and Talos, and that’s without mentioning the rumors making the rounds that Secret Invasion would tie into Captain Marvel 2 months before the project was even announced. Nia DaCosta’s sequel is slated to arrive in November 2022, and if Marvel really are planning on connecting the two, then we should expect Secret Invasion to be with us either a couple of months before or after Larson’s big screen return.