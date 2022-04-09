Batman fans debate the best cinematic version of Gotham City

A Batman is only as good as the city he defends. Though you’ve also got the likes of Metropolis, Central City, and Starling City, Gotham is easily the most iconic location in the DC universe — and arguably the whole superhero genre to boot. The crime-infested burg has been depicted on screen as many times as its caped protector, but which is the best cinematic interpretation of Bruce Wayne’s hometown of the lot?

That’s the question that DC fans have been pondering on social media lately. Twitter user @callouswayne got the ball rolling by asking fans “which Batman has the best Gotham aesthetic ever?” and attaching screenshots from Batman v Superman (starring Ben Affleck), the Dark Knight trilogy (featuring Christian Bale), Robert Pattinson’s The Batman and 1989’s Batman, home to Michael Keaton’s Crusader.

Which batman has the best gotham aesthetic ever? pic.twitter.com/Oapfm69yjh — Morgan (@callouswayne) April 8, 2022

And, yes, the OP is aware that the BvS image is a shot of Metropolis not Gotham, as they clarified in a follow-up tweet.

Just like everyone has their own favorite Batman, fans have come up with a range of responses to the question, with different folks preferring different Gotham aesthetics. That said, the Burtonverse Gotham, typified by its elaborate gothic architecture and film noir influences, proved to be particularly popular.

The only correct answer is Tim Burton's Batman https://t.co/Y19xceDc64 — Carl (@WeFilmAtDawn) April 9, 2022

I always loved the Burton Gotham, Loved the sort of dark Gothic style. https://t.co/gDnCOP3eFw — DCEU_Society (@DCEU_Society) April 9, 2022

The only right answer is Burtons Gotham… Ripped straight out of the comics & cartoon https://t.co/y2Gfhz2Fw6 — ☣️🎮VΞRDICT4489🎮☣️ (@Verdict4489) April 9, 2022

Alternatively, The Batman‘s Gotham is getting a lot of love from folks, too. Which isn’t that surprising, given that it’s freshest in our memories.

Definitely, DEFINITELY the bottom two. They’re both EXCELLENT ends of the perfect spectrum of Gotham aesthetic 🖤 https://t.co/kmYtHPVP90 — EDS ⭐🌠 COMMISSIONS OPEN 🌠⭐️ (@SorcerersPadwan) April 9, 2022

Easily matt reeves gotham https://t.co/Ht4uTvcLyU — ThisToxicX 🏳️‍⚧️ 🇺🇦 (leave ukraine alone) (@ThisToxicX) April 9, 2022

Though not pictured in the tweet, other fans gave a shoutout to the campy, OTT Gotham of Joel Schumacher’s ’90s movies. Not to mention the art deco cityscape from Batman: The Animated Series.

Definitely batman 89 through to the Schumacher films. They're gorgeous exaggerations of the world that make perfect Gothams



The Reeves film has the best take in terms of being more realistic while still being claustrophobic, gothic and grungey https://t.co/CCjl7LMJBO — Robin wants PICTURES OF SPIDER-MAN (@BoyWondrLove) April 9, 2022

Batman: The Animated Series.



In terms of live-action, either the Tim Burton films or The Batman. Batman Forever's kaleidoscopic vision of Gotham is also just simply decadent. https://t.co/Wt70qiwQSY — Ian! 🌻 (@blu3fl0w) April 9, 2022

Interestingly, the Dark Knight trilogy’s Gotham received few votes. That’s maybe because it was less heightened than the heightened worlds created by other Batman filmmakers. Still, this thread makes clear that Gotham City can take many shapes and forms… So long as it’s got some guy in a pointy-eared cowl standing on a rooftop somewhere looking after it.