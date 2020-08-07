Batman Forever Fans Freaking Out Over Val Kilmer Attending DC FanDome

If you thought that the recent news that the Snyder Cut of Justice League is finally happening and coming exclusively to HBO Max next year would bring about the end of fan campaigns asking Warner Bros. to release alternate versions of their comic book movies, then you’d be very, very wrong.

For one, after the Snyder Cut was officially confirmed, fans immediately began campaigning to see the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad, and the filmmaker has only been fuelling the fire in recent weeks by releasing teases of scrapped scenes. But that’s not all, as we also learned recently that a 170-minute cut of Batman Forever exists and sure enough, the fans want to see it.

Joel Schumacher’s neon-and-nipples aesthetic marked a huge departure from the world Tim Burton had established and isn’t exactly fondly remembered. But it still has its supporters and it seems ever since Schumacher passed away, love for the film has grown. And now, with star Val Kilmer confirmed to be appearing at DC’s FanDome event, the fans think the actor could be showing up to announce the release of the 170-minute Schumacher Cut.

Between Batfleck content from ZSJL, The New Batman game, and The Batman teaser, WHAT A TIME TO BE A BATMAN STAN WE EATING GOOD AT FANDOME — sabrina🦇 (@nightwaynes) August 7, 2020

@valkilmer will be at DC FANDOME August 22nd To talk about Batman Forever I persume & maybe even to announce The Schumacher Cut Let's wait and see but also let's HOPE#ReleaseTheSchumacherCut #DCFanDome — RTSchumacherCut (@SchumacherRt) August 7, 2020

Why is Val Kilmer on the DC Fandome guest star list? Hmmmmmm…Schumacher Cut announcement? — BATSOURCE 🦇 (@Bat_Source) August 7, 2020

I saw Val Kilmer too. Maybe Batman Forever Joel Schumacher Cut? It would be a great way to pay tribute to him. I mean why else would he be here? https://t.co/U4mIXh30lT — Jared (L IS REAL) (@JaredTheDog) August 7, 2020

Val Kilmer will be at DC Fandome👀 does that mean the Schumacher Cut!?!?! — Time Slave (@Clarkinator64) August 7, 2020

Are we just gonna overlook that Val Kilmer is apart of DC Fandome? — Mark | DC Fandome Hype (@itscrayolabich) August 7, 2020

Val Kilmer will be at DC Fandome 👀 So possibly can we get a tease or info on the directors cut of Batman Forever. A tribute panel for Joel Schumacher would be something 🕊#ReleaseTheSchumacherCut #ForeverBeTriumphant #BatmanForever #DCFanDome @hbomax @ATT pic.twitter.com/8ZUF8uEwhf — RTSchumacherCut (@CutSchumacher) August 7, 2020

Wait a minute Val Kilmer on the DC Fandome guest star list? …Schumacher Cut announcement? — Aqeel DC #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@AqeelDC) August 7, 2020

If Val Kilmer is going to be at DC FANDOME to announce the Schumacher cut to honor Joel , I’ll be happy pic.twitter.com/oLvQGO1i3r — Joe Fanatic ʬ⁸⁴ BLM (@joefanatic27) August 7, 2020

While it’s probably too much to hope for an announcement that WB is releasing a Director’s Cut of the film so soon after the Snyder Cut reveal, nothing is off the table these days when it comes to DC and their cinematic output. I mean, the news we’ve been seeing come out of the franchise in recent weeks is proof of that.

In any case, it’ll be nice to see Kilmer at the event later this month – August 22nd – and even if he doesn’t announce the Schumacher Cut of Batman Forever, you can bet that the day will still bring with it a ton of treats for fans.