Batman Forever Fans Freaking Out Over Val Kilmer Attending DC FanDome

If you thought that the recent news that the Snyder Cut of Justice League is finally happening and coming exclusively to HBO Max next year would bring about the end of fan campaigns asking Warner Bros. to release alternate versions of their comic book movies, then you’d be very, very wrong.

For one, after the Snyder Cut was officially confirmed, fans immediately began campaigning to see the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad, and the filmmaker has only been fuelling the fire in recent weeks by releasing teases of scrapped scenes. But that’s not all, as we also learned recently that a 170-minute cut of Batman Forever exists and sure enough, the fans want to see it.

Joel Schumacher’s neon-and-nipples aesthetic marked a huge departure from the world Tim Burton had established and isn’t exactly fondly remembered. But it still has its supporters and it seems ever since Schumacher passed away, love for the film has grown. And now, with star Val Kilmer confirmed to be appearing at DC’s FanDome event, the fans think the actor could be showing up to announce the release of the 170-minute Schumacher Cut.

While it’s probably too much to hope for an announcement that WB is releasing a Director’s Cut of the film so soon after the Snyder Cut reveal, nothing is off the table these days when it comes to DC and their cinematic output. I mean, the news we’ve been seeing come out of the franchise in recent weeks is proof of that.

In any case, it’ll be nice to see Kilmer at the event later this month – August 22nd – and even if he doesn’t announce the Schumacher Cut of Batman Forever, you can bet that the day will still bring with it a ton of treats for fans.

