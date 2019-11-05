The Batman Has Finally Found Its Alfred Pennyworth

With Robert Pattinson all set for the title role, fans have begun to wonder who may join him in the supporting cast of Matt Reeves’ upcoming DC film The Batman. While a lot of the excitement has been focused on the many villains the Dark Knight is expected to come up against in the movie, it’s important that we not overlook Master Wayne’s faithful butler Alfred Pennyworth, who’s appeared in all of the hero’s cinematic outings to date.

While we heard a while back that Reeves was considering former James Bond Pierce Brosnan for the role, The Wrap brings word today that the director’s decided to go in a different direction now, roping in his old friend Andy Serkis for the part. After having worked together on the recent Planet of the Apes movies, it’s clear that the two enjoy each other’s company and now, they’ll be teaming up again for The Batman.

Serkis is another solid addition to what’s shaping up to be an excellent cast, too, with the actor joining Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz and Paul Dano. And Warner Bros. is far from done, as there are a ton of high profile roles still left to be filled and we imagine they’ll be cast pretty soon.

As for Serkis in particular, he’ll now succeed a line of fine actors such as Michael Gough, Michael Caine and Jeremy Irons who’ve all brought Alfred to life. And while he may not be the most expected choice for the part, he’s a terrific talent and we’re certainly excited to see him boarding the pic.

The Batman is expected to swoop into cinemas on June 25th, 2021, so with any luck, the rest of the cast will be announced before the year is over. Watch this space for more.