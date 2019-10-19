Here’s What Paul Dano Could Look Like As The Riddler In The Batman

When the news came out earlier this week that Paul Dano would be playing the Riddler in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, I took a very deep sigh of relief. Not only was the cast for the highly-anticipated film starting to come together, but boy, it’s also looking really good. For anyone who may doubt Dano’s abilities to hone into the villainous role, it doesn’t take much to remember his particularly eerie turns in both Paul Thomas Anderson’s There Will Be Blood, as well as Denis Villeneuve’s Prisoners to snuff out any uncertainties.

Robert Pattinson, who will be playing this version of the Dark Knight, has recently been teasing how awesome his Batsuit is, begging the question: how cool will everyone else look? Well, one fan (digital artist, BossLogic) attempted to solve that riddle, posting to Instagram what looks to be the perfect Edward Nygma.

Check it out for yourself down below:

Now, Dano’s take on the Riddler will be the first live action adaptation of the character on the big screen since Jim Carrey in Joel Schumacher’s campy – but less campy than Batman and Robin – Batman Forever. And before Carrey, the most memorable iteration of the character came from Frank Gorshin in the Adam West Batman series and film.

Much like that classic flick, Dano’s Riddler will be joined by several other baddies in The Batman – though it remains to be seen whether or not they’ll be swimming around in a penguin-shaped submarine. And besides, with the exception of Zoe Kravitz, we don’t know who else will be joining Dano in his plight against the Caped Crusader. For a while, Jonah Hill looked like he could’ve been a part of the project, but the negotiations reportedly halted earlier this week.

As Warner Brothers attempts to fill in the holes though, we want to know who you think would make an awesome villain in The Batman. Be sure to drop us a comment in the section down below and share your thoughts.