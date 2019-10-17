Warner Bros. Has Found Their Riddler For The Batman

Now that Robert Pattinson is locked in to star as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the rest of the cast is slowly but surely beginning to come together, and that includes the villains. From what we understand, Pattison’s Caped Crusader will have to face off against at least six different antagonists in the film and naturally, fans have been busy choosing their own perfect castings for each of the roles.

One, in particular, though, has garnered a lot of attention lately, and that’d be the Riddler. Though Jonah Hill had signed on for the part a few weeks ago, the actor dropped out yesterday evening and it seems Warner Bros. has wasted no time in finding a replacement, as Variety brings word today that Paul Dano has snagged the role.

Doctor Who's David Tennant Reimagined As The Riddler In New Fan Art For The Batman

Perhaps best known for his work in Little Miss Sunshine and There Will Be Blood, Dano is definitely a far cry from someone like Hill as far as the type of actor he is and also isn’t on the same level in terms of name-recognition, but he’s a strong talent whose given some excellent performances in the past. And now, with what looks to be his most high profile role yet, he could be about to get the big break he deserves.

While the Riddler was previously played by Jim Carrey at the height of his scenery-chewing powers in 1995’s Batman Forever, we imagine Dano will be giving us a very, very different take on the iconic villain when The Batman swoops into theaters on June 25th, 2021. And with the actor now joining a cast that already boasts Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright and Zoe Kravitz, we simply can’t wait to see who else WB ropes in to round out the roster.