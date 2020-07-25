The Batman Reportedly Adding A New Scene That Will Tease Joker

Just because the production has yet to get the all-clear to resume shooting after being shut down due to the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, that doesn’t mean that speculation surrounding The Batman has dried up.

Matt Reeves’ reboot had only been shooting for a matter of weeks before it was forced to hit the pause button, but that was still more than enough time for countless set photos to make their way online, as well as the director himself releasing the first official footage of star Robert Pattinson under the cowl and even some images of the Batmobile.

Many productions based outside of the United States are now back in front of cameras including James Cameron’s Avatar sequels and Jurassic World: Dominion, meaning that The Batman won’t be too far away from following suit. And despite being on hiatus for months, a new report now claims that additional scenes are still being added, including one that will reportedly tease the Joker for further installments.

Apparently, there will be a scene set in Arkham Asylum that will introduce the latest big screen incarnation of the Clown Prince of Crime, who has already been heavily linked to a future appearance in Reeves’ proposed trilogy. After all, we know that the first set photos of Pattinson in costume came from the second unit’s time in Scotland and while there, the crew also shot footage at a nearby abandoned psychiatric hospital which could potentially be doubling for Arkham.

The Dark Knight and the Joker are so closely linked that you very rarely see one without the other following close behind, and while The Batman looks to deliver an altogether different type of story for the hero than we’ve seen before, it seems almost inevitable at this point that his arch-nemesis will show up in the future.