﻿The Batman Will Reportedly Make Fun Of Zack Snyder’s Dark Knight

The Caped Crusader is set to be rebooted for the nth time on the big screen with The Batman, which will see Robert Pattinson step into the cape and cowl most recently worn by Ben Affleck. From what we’ve glimpsed so far, director Matt Reeves’ vision for Gotham’s protector is a lot more like Christian Bale’s iconic portrayal and further removed from Zack Snyder’s interpretation of the vigilante. Sure enough, a new rumor is pointing to Battinson differing from Batfleck in one major respect: he won’t kill.

This info does come from Reddit, so take that how you will, but it has to be said this source – user SpideyForever245 – has provided accurate intel in the past. For instance, they correctly leaked that Julia Louis-Dreyfus would cameo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In this case, the Redditor is claiming that The Batman will make “a big deal out of Batman’s no kill rule.” According to this rumor, the movie will “make fun of Snyder” by “explaining why [Bats] doesn’t and should never kill.”

One of the most controversial elements of Snyder’s Batman was the flagrant disregard for the hero’s usual strict no-kill code, with Bruce being portrayed as particularly vicious and violent in Batman v Superman. It makes sense that Reeves would go in the opposite direction and go back to a Bats who never takes a life. Though, obviously, Snyder loyalists won’t like the idea of the movie “making fun” of the Justice League director’s interpretation.

Giving the serious tone of The Batman, it seems pretty unlikely that it would take shots at Snyder like this, however. If Battinson doesn’t kill that’s not necessarily a take-down of Snyder, just Reeves depicting the character in a different way and establishing this new version’s rules. But we’ll just have to see how this issue is handled in the film itself.

The Batman is on course to swoop into cinemas on March 4th, 2022, though rumors say it could maybe face another delay.