The Batman Set Photos Reveal A Familiar Location From The Dark Knight

Christopher Nolan’s three Batman movies are widely regarded as one of cinema’s all-time great trilogies, with The Dark Knight the undoubted high point. The middle chapter in the trilogy is arguably the single greatest comic book blockbuster ever made, and one of the most important and influential films of the 21st Century regardless of genre.

Any subsequent movie starring the Caped Crusader is going to be compared to Nolan’s work, despite the costumed crime fighter being one of the most frequently adapted and reinvented characters in popular culture. We’re soon going to have Batmen everywhere, too, with Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton and Robert Pattinson all donning the cape and cowl in 2022, and The Batman faces a lot more pressure than The Flash as a reboot that isn’t part of an existing franchise with a new actor in the role.

Ever since shooting resumed, we’ve been bombarded with set photos, and the latest batch of images shows that the crew has pitched up at one of The Dark Knight‘s most iconic and famous locations, which you can see below.

Although it only appears to be second unit footage being captured on Chicago’s LaSalle Street, fans will instantly recognize it as the place where Nolan famously flipped the Joker’s truck during The Dark Knight‘s second act vehicle chase. It remains one of the most popular scenes in the entire live-action Batman back catalogue, and the reboot shooting in the same place is only going to invite comparisons.

Of course, Matt Reeves is smart enough to know that, and the crew could simply be capturing backgrounds to be added in later. After all, the last thing The Batman needs is the shadow of The Dark Knight looming over its shoulder.